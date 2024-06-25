F2 driver Kush secures second spot at Spanish Grand Prix

Indian driver Kush Maini finished second in the recently concluded Spanish GP Sprint race of Formula 2 in Barcelona, Spain ending his week on a high.

Representing Invicta Racing in the pro circuit, Maini suffered wheelspin at the start of the race after taking a poll on the first corner.

Maini dropped from first to fourth position when Ritomo Miyata swept the outside turn to go fourth to second ahead of Correa and Maini. On the second lap, Maini stole a position from Correa, with his teammate Gabriel Bortoleto, to secure the fourth place.

Decent weekend in Barcelona and a good time to get some valuable points in. Thank you to the team for such a great car! @InvictaRacing

Also, congratulations @JMCorrea__ on your comeback podium! 👊#F2 #Formula2 #SpanishGP pic.twitter.com/AiYmv3RSYi — Kush Maini (@kmainiofficial) June 24, 2024

In the tenth lap, when the Japanese driver held an advantage of 1.1s over Maini at the podium finish, Martins was able to escape from the DRS range of Miyata by leading to 1.5s. In the remaining ten laps of the session, it seemed that the limit of tracks became a problem for Miyata. He was assigned a five-second time penalty for more than one breach.



Martins faced a second-time penalty in his struggle to move ahead of Maini, with five laps remaining in 10 seconds. Finally moving into the final round, Martins topped at the podium finish, with Maini moving up the ladder to second while Correa finished third on account of Miyata’s penalties.

Recently, Kush Maini tested for the BWT Alpine F1 team in the Red Bull Ring, Austria becoming the fourth Indian to do so.

