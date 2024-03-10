Kush Maini makes a pole position finish in F2 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Indian racer Kush Maini made a pole position finish in the F2 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah on Saturday. He became the first Indian to achieve the feat.

Maini, who is currently associated with Invicta Racing, has remained in contention for a historic F2 title.

He is currently placed at the fifth position in the Formula 2 Drivers’ Championship with 27 points. The table is led by the winner of the first round, Zane Maloney, who has 47 points.

In fact, Maini had claimed the pole position in the first round itself but he was later disqualified and started the race from the back of the grid due to technical issues.

He eventually finished seventh and was also able to garner points.

This was Maini's third campaign in F2 after making the switch from Campos Racing to Invicta Racing after a rookie season last year.

Last year he also made a maiden podium finish.

Ahead of the Formula 2 Championship Feature Race, Mani appealed to the motosport fans for supporting him.

“Every small message and support coming from a country where racing isn’t the top sport matters. Every small view means a lot to me and I want to tell the fans to keep sending positivity to me – we will fight together and reach the top,” Maini told FanCode in a conversation.