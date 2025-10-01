KTM Racing Becomes Exclusive Naming Rights & Bike Partner Of Tricolor Motorsports

The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) announced a landmark partnership between KTM Racing and Tricolor Motorsports, under which KTM becomes the exclusive Naming Rights Partner and Official Bike Partner for the team in ISRL Season 2.

Backed by Bollywood megastar Salman Khan as Brand Ambassador and Investor, ISRL continues to unite international brands, Indian franchises, and world-class racing talent.

With this collaboration, the team will be known as KTM Tricolor Motorsports, marking the first time a global motorcycle manufacturer has taken naming rights with an Indian motorsport franchise. The move reinforces KTM’s long-term vision of driving motorsports growth in India while adding global pedigree to the ISRL grid.

KTM Racing also brings unmatched global expertise, with over several world championship titles across motocross and supercross, ensuring KTM Tricolor Motorsports enters ISRL Season 2 with a pedigree few can rival.

Mr. Selvaraj Narayana, Executive Director, KTM North America Inc, KTM Racing India said, “KTM has always stood for core values purity, performance, adventure, and extreme in motorsports. Our partnership with Tricolor Motorsports for ISRL Season 2 allows us to bring these values directly to the growing supercross fan base in India. With KTM Tricolor Motorsports, we look forward to not only competing at the highest level but also inspiring the next generation of riders and fans.”

Mr. Pradeep Lala, Co-Owner & CEO, Tricolor Motorsports said “We are thrilled to have KTM India as our Naming Rights Partner. This partnership is a natural fit as both KTM and Tricolor Motorsports share a vision of elevating motorsports in India. With this collaboration, our team enters Season 2 with renewed energy and a strong brand identity that resonates with performance and excellence.”

Mr. Veer Patel, Promoter, Indian Supercross Racing League said “This partnership reflects ISRL’s vision of uniting global brands with Indian teams to build a world-class sporting ecosystem. With KTM Tricolor Motorsports, Season 2 will set new benchmarks for excitement and competitiveness in Indian motorsports.”

After a breakthrough Season 1 that reached 20Mn+ viewers across TV and OTT, ISRL now enters its most ambitious chapter. Season 2 kicks off on 25–26 October 2025, followed by races on 6–7 December and 20–21 December across three different venues.

Season 2 Calendar

Pune – October 26, 2025 – Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi

Hyderabad – December 7, 2025 – Gachibowli Stadium

TBA (Grand Finale) – December 21, 2025