ISRL Season 2 rider auction attracts global stars and record bids

The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), the world’s only franchise-based supercross platform, delivered a spectacle off the track with its Season 2 Athlete Auction.

From intense bidding wars to fresh faces entering the big league, the auction proved that Supercross in India is no longer just a sport, but a marketplace of speed and star power.

ISRL is the only motorsporting property in the world where athletes enter a formal bidding and auction system, creating a one-of-its-kind fusion of sports, commerce, and entertainment.

Riders from Australia, Europe, the USA, Indonesia, Japan, and the South Asian circuit dominated proceedings, keeping team owners on their toes and cementing ISRL’s position as the fastest-growing motorsport property in the country.

France led the charge at the auction, commanding top bids with 13 riders being selected across teams.

Auction by the numbers - Season 2 highlights

Highest Bid Rider: Kyle Peters commanded the auction’s top price at ₹20,70,000/-, making him the most sought-after rider of the night.

Top Indian Bid: Rugved Barguje stole the spotlight for the local contingent, drawing a ₹9,50,000/- contract – one of the highest ever for an Indian in ISRL season 2 auction.

Rugved Barguje stole the spotlight for the local contingent, drawing a ₹9,50,000/- contract – one of the highest ever for an Indian in ISRL season 2 auction. Closest Bidding Duel: The pursuit of Hugo Manzato and Calvin Fonvielle sparked the most dramatic exchange of the night, with relentless back-to-back raises from competing franchises.

Closest Bidding Duel: The pursuit of Hugo Manzato and Calvin Fonvielle sparked the most dramatic exchange of the night, with relentless back-to-back raises from competing franchises.

At just 16 years, Jack Nunn from Australia became the youngest athlete to sign in the 250cc category, signaling a generational power shift in the league. New Franchises’ First Picks: Indewheelers Motorsports secured Greg Arenda and Maxime Desprey, while Tricolor Motorsports opened with Adrien Malaval and Paul Haberland in the 450cc category.

New Franchises' First Picks: Indewheelers Motorsports secured Greg Arenda and Maxime Desprey, while Tricolor Motorsports opened with Adrien Malaval and Paul Haberland in the 450cc category. Total Spend: A record ₹6,00,00,000/- (Six Crore) was spent by the six franchise teams, underlining the growing commercial strength of ISRL through the auction.

“ISRL is not just building a racing league, we are creating a new sports economy for India where athletes, teams, brands, and fans all converge. The Season 2 auction has shown the world that India is ready to back motorsport at scale, and this is just the beginning of our global journey,” said Veer Patel, Director – Indian Supercross Racing League.

Participation breakdown

Athletes Under the Hammer: 155 (including 109 international and 34 Indian riders)

155 (including 109 international and 34 Indian riders) Riders Successfully Auctioned: 36

Fans can experience the thrill live this October–December across major Indian cities – Pune, Hyderabad, and Kerala – and join the excitement online with #FlirtWithDirt.

With the rider line-up now sealed, all roads lead to Pune in October 2025 as ISRL kicks off its second season, promising an unparalleled mix of racing, entertainment, and fan engagement.

Click here to check the complete list of riders auctioned to the six teams at the ISRL season 2 auction.