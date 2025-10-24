Indian Supercross Racing League: Season 2 to roar into action in Pune on October 26

The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) is all set to make a high-octane return with the opening round of its second season at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge–Balewadi, on Sunday, October 26.

Fans can look forward to an adrenaline-charged evening as top international and Indian riders go head-to-head in the world’s first franchise-based Supercross league.

Strong sponsor line-up

ISRL’s growing popularity is reflected in its robust sponsor network for Round 1, featuring renowned brands like Reise Moto, Lilleria Group, Bisleri, Kawasaki India, TVS Apache, Red Bull, and Max Protein. This impressive line-up underlines the rising commercial confidence in India’s expanding Supercross ecosystem.

Weekend schedule

The practice sessions will take place on Saturday, October 25, followed by Round 1 races on Sunday, October 26. The weekend promises a blend of sport and entertainment, highlighted by the Reise Moto Fan Park, offering fans a unique interactive experience with live music, food stalls, team merchandise, and engaging fan zones.

The evening festivities will begin with an Opening Ceremony and pre-show featuring team introductions and live performances, setting the stage for the ISRL Round 1 races under the lights.

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM: Reise Moto Fan Park Experience

5:00 PM: Stadium Gates Open

6:15 PM – 7:00 PM: Opening Ceremony & Pre-Show

7:00 PM – 8:30 PM: ISRL Round 1 Races

How to watch and stream

Fans eager to witness the Supercross spectacle live can grab their seats via BookMyShow. For those tuning in from afar, ISRL Season 2 will be broadcast live on Eurosport India, streamed globally on ISRL’s YouTube channel, and available on-demand via FanCode. Supercross enthusiasts in Canada can catch the action live on Rev TV.

Veer Patel, Director, Indian Supercross Racing League, said, “Season 2 isn’t just about racing, it’s about bringing fans closer to the thrill, energy, and passion of Supercross. Pune will witness a new era of sport, entertainment, and fan culture this weekend.”

ISRL season 2 calendar

Pune: October 25 & 26, 2025 – Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi

Hyderabad: December 6 & 7, 2025 – Gachibowli Stadium

Kozhikode (Grand Finale): December 20 & 21, 2025 – EMS Corporation Stadium