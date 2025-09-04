Indian Supercross Racing League-Season 2: Franchise teams attract strong investors

The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) continues to see strong momentum as its franchise teams attract high-value investors, with a recent investment closing at a ₹30 Crore ISRL Franchise Team valuation.

This breakthrough valuation cements ISRL’s position as India’s fastest-growing entertainment and motorsports property, and a legitimate commercial engine in the world of franchise sports. Achieved just ahead of Season 2, the milestone reflects the league’s sharp upward trajectory driven by on-ground success, high-impact digital engagement, and the participation of over 120 international and Indian riders in Season 1.

With Bollywood megastar Salman Khan onboard as an investor in the league, alongside marquee celebrity partners, strategic brand endorsements, and expansive content distribution, ISRL is poised for significant growth in Season 2. The league’s strong momentum reinforces investor confidence and signals the growing potential of India’s sporting and entertainment economy.





This momentum is also mirrored in rising fan interest, with Nielsen data showing motorsport fans in India increasing from 38% to 43% over the past year, a trend that underscores the league’s growing relevance and impact.

Veer Patel, Co-Founder & Managing Director, ISRL said: “This milestone valuation reflects the growing confidence of investors and partners in ISRL’s vision. It reinforces that motorsports, when paired with strong entertainment and commercial opportunities, can thrive in India. The increasing fan base shows we are moving in the right direction, creating a platform that connects fans, brands, and athletes in meaningful ways. I believe ISRL is helping unlock the true potential of motorsports in India, and the response from the auto ecosystem and beyond has been very encouraging.”

ISRL has recorded over 50% YOY growth in rider participation, attracting racers from the USA, Australia, South Africa, and Europe to compete in India. The league has emerged as a hub for new-age fans, blending action sports, music, lifestyle, and youth culture into one powerful experience.

With Season 2 kicking off with its first race on 25-26th October 2025, ISRL promises bigger races, immersive fan zones, and deeper brand integrations. Franchise owners now operate at the convergence of sport, business, and entertainment as India embraces motorsports as a mainstream sporting property.