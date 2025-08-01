Indian Supercross Racing League: Season 2 to celebrate Indian motorsport

The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), in collaboration with the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), has officially confirmed the Season 2 racing calendar, marking the return of India’s most electrifying stadium-based motorsport spectacle.

After a record-breaking debut season with 30,000+ live spectators across three rounds and over 11.50 Million broadcast and digital viewers ISRL is back to deliver a bigger, bolder, and more immersive experience for motorsport enthusiasts across the country.

Calendar:

Round 1: October 25 & 26, 2025

Round 2: December 6 & 7, 2025

Round 3: December 20 & 21, 2025

Each round will feature two adrenaline-fueled days of official practice sessions, high-stakes qualifying heats, and thrilling main races, where Indian riders will compete shoulder-to-shoulder with international stars from six continents.

What can fans expect

From interactive zones and immersive experiences, fans are in for a treat.

• Immersive Reise Moto Fan Parks – featuring pit-lane access, AR/VR racing simulators, live entertainment, and family-friendly interactive zones.

• Meet-and-Greets with Riders and exclusive behind-the-scenes experiences.

• Lifestyle and automotive showcases, turning each round into a full-fledged motorsport festival.

Eeshan Lokhande, the Co-founder of ISRL told the media that season 2 is going to be a celebration of Indian motorsports.

“ISRL Season 2 is designed to be more than just a race, it’s a celebration of motorsports culture in India. With international legends, home-grown heroes, and the first-ever ISRL Fan Park presented by Reise Moto, we are bringing fans closer to the thrill of Supercross than ever before,” he said.

With strategic gaps between rounds, teams will fine-tune their machines to ensure world-class racing that pushes the limits of skill, speed, and spectacle. Season 2 is set to cement India’s place on the global Supercross map, uniting motorsport fans, families, and thrill-seekers in a next-generation racing festival.