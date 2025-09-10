Indian Supercross Racing League: Hyderabad announced as round 2 venue

The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), the world’s first-of-its-kind franchise-based Supercross racing league, is proud to announce Hyderabad as the official host city for round 2 of the league.

The event officially announced GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Gachibowli as the venue for ISRL Season 2’s Hyderabad races- showcasing both the state’s growing enthusiasm for the motorsports and the government’s commitment to world-class infrastructure and youth-focused sporting initiatives.

A symbolic exchange of the ISRL Helmet along with unveiling of the poster took place at the event, reflecting the strong collaboration between the league and the State Government in promoting the state’s sporting ecosystem. The event was attended by a distinguished gathering of dignitaries like Shri. A. P. Jithender Reddy, Former MP, Special Representative & Advisor, Government of Telangana at New Delhi and Shri. Satish Goud, Treasurer, Telangana Olympic Association. Also present at the event were by N. Gautham, Co-Owner- Big Rock Motorsports SX Franchise Team, Indian Supercross Racing League and Eeshan Lokhande, Co-founder of Indian Supercross Racing League.

Applauding the role of ISRL in introducing international-standard recognised motorsport to Telangana, Hon. Sports Minister, Shri Vakiti Srihari stated, "Telangana has always believed in empowering youth through sports by creating world-class venues and training opportunities. The GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium is a state-of-the-art facility where dreams turn into reality and athletes are prepared to compete on the global stage for all sports Motorsport, through ISRL, is a shining example of how competitiveness in sport builds character, resilience, and individual growth. By opening Telangana’s doors to such international-standard leagues, we are diversifying opportunities, creating jobs, and ensuring the long-term sustainability of our investments. These platforms ignite aspirations, foster a culture of excellence, and firmly place India and Hyderabad on the global sporting map."

Eeshan Lokhande, Co-Founder of ISRL, said, “This announcement is a testament to both our acceptance and the deep-rooted passion for motorsport in this region. With ISRL, we aim to unlock remarkable sporting and entertainment opportunities for Hyderabad and its youth. The support from the Government of Telangana and SATS reflects the state’s vision of building a vibrant sports ecosystem. ISRL is more than just racing, it’s about creating pathways for athletes, inspiring the next generation, and demonstrating that world-class infrastructure in India can proudly host global-standard sporting events.”

The safety of the turf and the track remain the top priority, ensuring that the stadium can return to full operation immediately without a single issue once the event concludes. Beyond that, venues like this become revenue drivers for the government, while private sector participation further strengthens the culture of investment in sports infrastructure. Platforms such as ISRL contribute to the economic impact of motorsport tourism and create a meaningful pathway for youth development and skill-building.

With the introduction of Hyderabad to its list of host cities, ISRL continues to expand its reach while ensuring international standards of infrastructure, athlete welfare, and fan experience.