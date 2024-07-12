Indian Racing Festival: Sourav Ganguly buys Kolkata Royal Tigers racing team

Indian Racing Festival, a premier motorsport event in India gearing up for its third season, received a major shot in the arm with Indian cricketing legend Sourav Ganguly becoming an owner of the Kolkata Royal Tigers Racing team ahead of the 2024 season.

This partnership marks a major boost for Indian Racing as it aims to expand the motorsport ecosystem across India.

The Indian Racing Festival, conceptualized by Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd., is a meticulously curated motorsport event designed to captivate the growing motorsport fan base in India.

The festival encompasses two main championships: the Indian Racing League (IRL) and the Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC).

With eight city-based teams, namely, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Kochi, and Ahmedabad, the Indian Racing Festival promises an exhilarating season of high-speed action.

The third edition of IRF is scheduled to take place from August to November this year.

Kolkata is set to participate for the first time, adding an extra layer of excitement to the competition.

Ganguly's presence promises to ignite a new era of excitement and prestige for motor racing in West Bengal and eastern India.

With him at the helm, fans can expect a thrilling surge in the sport's popularity and a dynamic transformation for the Kolkata Royal Tigers.



"We are thrilled to announce Sourav Ganguly as the owner of the Kolkata franchise. Ganguly’s influence is set to inspire a new generation of motorsport enthusiasts across India, igniting passion and driving young athletes towards greatness," stated Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of RPPL.

"Additionally, his association is expected to significantly enhance awareness of the Indian Racing Festival (IRF) among a broader audience, further solidifying its position as a premier motorsport event in India," he added.



Expressing his enthusiasm for the association, Sourav Ganguly said "I am truly excited to embark on this journey with the Kolkata team in the Indian Racing Festival. Motorsports has always been a passion of mine. This opportunity not only allows me to contribute to the growth of motorsport in Kolkata but also aligns with my belief in fostering a culture of excellence and sportsmanship."

He further added that "Together with the Kolkata Royal Tigers, we aim to build a strong legacy in the Indian Racing Festival and inspire a new generation of motorsport enthusiasts, making the Kolkata Royal Tigers a formidable force in the festival."

