Indian motorsport legend Hari Singh no more

Veteran Indian rally driver Hari Singh, famously known as the “Gypsy King”, has been confirmed dead, with search authorities indicating that his and the boat captain's body may be trapped in a coral reef.

The 59-year old, along with seven others including industrialist Gautam Singhania, had gone missing after a speedboat capsized off the Maldives near Felidhoo island on March 19, triggering an extensive search operation by local authorities.

According to local media reports in the Maldives, the speedboat carrying seven passengers — five Indian men, including Singh and Singhania, and two women from the UK and Russia — capsized around 1.15 am local time. Singh was on holiday with friends, including Singhania and a former naval officer from Mumbai, when the accident occurred.





🚨#News l Hari Singh, a legend of Indian motorsport passes away🕊️



The 59-year-old, five-time National Rally Champion and the first Indian to win the Asia Zone Rally Championship has been confirmed dead after a speedboat capsized off the Maldives near Felidhoo island.

His body is… pic.twitter.com/IIqkWVjbg5 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 22, 2026

Singh was a five-time National Rally Champion and the first Indian to win the Asia Zone Rally Championship.

Singhania, Raymond Group chairman and managing director Gautam Singhania, meanwhile escaped with minor injuries and has since returned to India.

Singh is survived by two children and a wife.