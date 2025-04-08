India gets first Grade-1 Karting circuit in Chennai

The Madras International Karting Arena (MIKA) in Sriperumbudur received the highly coveted CIK-FIA Grade-1 certification, thus placing the facility among the elite karting circuits in the World.

The circuit, measuring 1.17 Kms, is the longest karting track in India with a multiple track configuration suitable for competitive racing as well as corporate and leisure activities which makes it attractive to a broad spectrum of clientele.

Securing the license is the culmination of months of designing, planning and efforts to develop a facility that conforms to global standards. The track layout has already received rave reviews about it being a driver’s delight, given the mix of sharp turns, high-speed straights, and elevation changes.

The track was highly appreciated by elite drivers like double Formula 1 World champion Mika Hakkinen who inaugurated the facility in September last year, and India’s two F1 drivers, Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok, who, incidentally, played a role in designing of the track.

The license, dated April 8, is valid for three years and certified that the track fulfilled “the conditions and safety standards laid down by the CIK-FIA for the running of kart races held under CIK-FIA rules”. It was inspected by Willibald Zöttl, the CIK-FIA Technical Inspector for the Circuit and Safety Commissions.

The circuit is located within the premises of the Madras International Circuit which boasts of a FIA Grade 2 racing track and is the hub of motor racing in India.

The CIK-FIA license considerably raises the profile of the MIKA circuit which will host a three-round Karting Karnival series in April-May.

Reacting to the development, MMSC Vice-President Vicky Chandhok said: “When we first conceptualised MIKA circuit, the target was to develop an international standard track that can host global competitions besides offering a great platform for racing aspirants as well as a destination for leisure activities for families and corporates.”