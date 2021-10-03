Hemanth Mudappa breaks National Drag Racing record

Seven-time national champion Hemanth Mudappa of Mantra Racing broke his own record with a triumphant double gold in the ribbon events in the second round of the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Drag Racing Championship on Sunday.

Touching a top speed of 230kmph, he extended his championship lead in the premier 4-stroke above-1051cc Class at the 303-metre Madras Motor Race Track.

The 31-year Coorgi lad, based in Bengaluru, did his magic once again as he dashed to a gold medal winning effort, beating his own national record in the 4-stroke 850 to 1050cc SuperSport Class set in 2019. Hemanth also holds the national drag record in the top above-1051cc Class.

"I am so happy to set the ntional record in this category. Seven national titles won't come by luck. We have put in hardwork and practised hard, testing and improving after every run," said a delighted Hemanth. Hemanth posted a stunning 7.914s to beat the national Drag record in this class despite being a fraction of a second slower reaction at the start to Hyderabad's Mohd Riyaz, who did 8.058 seconds.



Sugan Prasad, also from Bengaluru, clocked 8.421s to take the bronze. In the top class of 4-stroke above-1051cc Super Sport, riding a black Suzuki Hayabusa, Hemanth clocked 8.061sec. In other classes, Bharath Raj (226-360cc), Madhan Kumar (upto 165cc) and Aiyaz Rem (361-550cc) won the gold.