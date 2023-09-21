IndianOil Grand Prix of India: Top five riders to watch out for

With the first-ever MotoGP race set to debut on the Buddha International Circuit, Noida. Here are the top riders to Watch out for at the IndianOil Grand Prix Of India.

Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) - Ducati Lenovo Team



Francesco 'Pecco' Bagnaia, the 2018 Moto2 champion, entered MotoGP in 2019. He celebrated his maiden MotoGP victory at Aragon in 2021, narrowly missing out on the title. However, 2022 brought a different narrative. Despite a sluggish start that placed him 91 points behind Quartararo, Bagnaia mounted a remarkable second-half comeback, positioning himself for a potential championship win at the season finale.



With the #1 on his bike for the 2023 season, Pecco Bagnaia has emerged as the rider to beat. He boasts five Sunday victories, including three impressive Sprint and Race doubles, leading the title race as the reigning world champion. His tally: 283 points, 5 wins, and 8 podiums in this season.



Jorge Martín Almoguera (Spain)- Prima Pramac Racing (Ducati)



Jorge Martin nicknamed the 'Martinator,' rose through Moto3™, winning the title in 2018, and then excelled in Moto2 as a rising young star. He made a mark in MotoGP by clinching a podium finish in only his second race. Despite a serious crash in Portugal that forced him to miss four races, Martin secured his first-ever MotoGP win in the same year.



Although 2022 didn't yield any victories, 2023 has seen Martin making a strong comeback as a title contender, aiming to challenge his Ducati rival, Bagnaia, for the championship. He has also achieved success in the Tissot sprint race and the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli Grand Prix.



Pol Espargaro (Spain) -Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing (KTM)



Pol Espargaro, the 2013 Moto2 World Champion, is now in his 10th MotoGP campaign, boasting experience with Yamaha, KTM, Honda, and currently GASGAS. After a challenging stint with Repsol Honda, the younger Espargaro sibling reunited with Tech3 for the 2023 season.



However, a massive crash during the season opener in Portugal sidelined the #44 rider until the British GP. This year has proven to be the most demanding of Espargaro's career. Nevertheless, he displayed a true warrior spirit as he aimed to increase his tally of eight MotoGP podiums before the season's end.



Marc Marquez (Spain) -Repsol Honda Team



Marc Marquez, at just 20 years and 266 days old, still holds the record as the youngest-ever premier class winner. He's widely regarded as one of the GOATs, boasting eight World Championships, including six in MotoGP™ between 2013 and 2019.

However, a crash during the 2020 Spanish GP led to a right humerus fracture, keeping him out of action until 2021 after undergoing four surgeries. He returned fully fit in 2023, ready to reclaim the title. Unfortunately, 2023 hasn't gone as planned due to injuries and struggles with his Honda. Can he turn his fortune around?



Brad Binder (South Africa) -Red Bull KTM Factory Racing



Brad Binder, the Moto3 World Champion of 2016, is now entering his fourth MotoGP season with the Red Bull KTM team. Despite a challenging couple of seasons in 2021 and 2022, during which he secured his third premier class race victory, both KTM and Binder have endured some difficulties.

However, 2023 has marked a notable resurgence for both the rider and the factory team, signaling a promising return to form. Exciting prospects lie ahead for the South African talent, as he has committed to continue with KTM at least until the conclusion of the 2026 season. He also set the highest speed record in the sprint race of Mugello pushing the KTM RC16 at a blistering 366.1 KpH.

