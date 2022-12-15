Grand finale of FMSCI National Racing Championship kicks off on Dec 17 in Coimbatore

The 25th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship's final round will kick off in the familiar turf of Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore from Saturday.

After an invigorating Round 3 with LGB Formula 4 races at the Hyderabad Street Circuit, the stakes are high as the silver jubilee edition goes down to the wire with over a 100 seasoned and rookie racers heating up the battles across LGB Formula 4, JK Tyre Novice Cup, JK Tyre presents Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, and JK Tyre Endurance League Cup powered by United CRA.

The LGB Formula 4 this year has been full of surprises and close finishes. A neck-and-neck battle has been brewing among Ahura Racing's Viswas Vijayaraj, Dark Don Racing's Arya Singh, Ashwin Datta,Tijil Rao, Sandeep Kumar, and MSport's Raghul Rangasamy, among others, from the start of the championship in September.

In the JK Tyre Novice Cup, DTS Racing's Kyle Kumaran had an impressive start in Round 1 but had to drop places as he missed the second round due to his participation in the FIA Motorsport Games in Marseille.

Momentum Motorsports' Chetan Surineni bounced back in Round 2 with two wins to take the lead, while Hasten Performance's Aadithya Parasuram followed with only a one-point gap.

With DTS Racing's Vinith Kumar, and MSport duo Dhruvh Goswami and Aman Nagdev following closely in the tally, only 13 points separate the top seven as they head for the final battle this weekend.

A similar scenario prevails in the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup. The two-wheeler category saw seasoned campaigners Allwin Xavier, Navaneeth Kumar and Anish D Shetty, putting their best foot forward from Round 1.