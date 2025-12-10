Formula 2: Kush Maini signs with ART Grand Prix for 2026 season

Indian racer Kush Maini will drive for ART Grand Prix team in the 2026 Formula 2 season in a significant move for his single-seater career.

The upcoming 2026 season will mark Maini's fourth season in Formula 2, having driven for DAMS Lucas Oil in the season that went by.

The 2025 season was a one to forget for Maini, who finished 16th overall in the standings despite his historic win at the Monaco Grand Prix earlier in the year.

BREAKING: Kush Maini is back for 2026! 🙌



The Indian driver links up with @ARTGP for next season! 🔗#F2 #RoadToF1 pic.twitter.com/XKRMLl68I4 — Formula 2 (@Formula2) December 9, 2025





Maini, who had started his F2 career back in 2023 had earlier driven for Campos Racing and Invicta Racing in the championship.

"I’m very happy to be joining such an historic team like ART Grand Prix. "My first contacts with the engineers and mechanics have been very positive. I appreciate the determination and the human atmosphere within the team, and I can’t wait to start working with them and see what we can achieve together," said Maini in a statement after signing the deal.

In the three F2 seasons he has competed so far, Maini has registered two race wins and seven podiums.

"Kush has shown real speed and maturity in Formula 2, and his win in Monaco is a clear example of his potential. We are happy to welcome him to ART Grand Prix and look forward to working together in 2026," said ART Grand Prix Team Principal Sébastien Philippe.

Mentored by two-time Formula 1 champion Mika Hakkinen, Maini will also continue to serve as the reserve and test driver for BWT Alpine in the Formula 1 next season.