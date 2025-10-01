Emmanuel brothers deliver podium finishes in Qatar Championship

The Emmanuel siblings from Chennai, Johann and Geoffrey delivered podium finishes in the second round of the QSTK Championship at the Losail International Circuit, in Losail Qatar on Sept 26 and 27.

Johann, competing in the Superstock 600cc category on a Kawasaki ZX-6, won both races after having qualified for pole position while Geoffrey, astride a Yamaha R6, enjoyed two P3 finishes in the Supersport 600cc class.

These performances follow the three podium finishes in the previous round at the same venue.

Johann’s victories were even more significant as he crossed the finish line ahead of Dmitry Sedin, a three-time Russian Supersport Champion and a rider with vast experience and credentials.

"The hard work is paying off," said Johann, after the races. (Photo credit: Special arrangement)

“It was an unforgettable weekend with two victories, and the Indian National Anthem was played twice. Also, beating such an experienced rider as Sedin was even more special. The hard work is paying off, and this is only the beginning,” said Johann.

Meanwhile, Geoffrey, 20, too enjoyed some success with P3 finishes in every session and both races in the Supersport 600 class to pick up valuable championship points while also underlining his potential.