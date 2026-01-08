Dakar Rally 2026: Sanjay Takale's campaign ends with mechanical failure

Indian rally driver Sanjay Takale has withdrawn from the Dakar Rally 2026, officially ending his participation in the Dakar Classic category after a major mechanical issue forced an early halt.

Takale, competing alongside Maxime Raud of France, retired following an engine-related failure encountered upon arrival at the bivouac after Stage 3. The issue could not be resolved, bringing their run in the event to an end.

The withdrawal came at a particularly unfortunate stage as Takale was leading the H3 class (P1) at the time. He had delivered an exceptional performance in the opening stages, topping the Prologue and maintaining class leadership through Stages 1, 2, and 3.

Speaking after the withdrawal, Takale said, "This is a very tough way to end our Dakar. We were in a strong position and leading the H3 class, but unfortunately the engine issue meant we could not continue. That’s the nature of Dakar, sometimes it tests the machine more than the driver. I’m happy of the way we performed in the opening stages and grateful to the entire team for their effort and support."

The retirement of the Takale–Raud crew reshapes the H3 class contest, with focus now shifting to the remaining contenders as the Dakar Rally 2026 continues.

Despite the early exit, Takale’s performance stands out for its pace, consistency, and competitiveness on the global rally-raid stage.