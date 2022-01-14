Braving broken ribs, engine failure, Harith Noah completes 3rd Dakar Rally

TVS Racing Factory rider Harith Noah successfully completed his third Dakar becoming the only rider from India to fly the Tricolour at the the 44th Dakar Rally, the prestigious annual cross-country endurance rally-raid race, which concluded here on Friday after two weeks of top-notch adventure.



Great Britain's Sam Sunderland won the Moto section. While Noah is the only rider from India, the other Indian team Hero MotoSports, too did well, with lead rider Joaquim Rodriques of Portugal finishing a creditable 14th and Aaron Mare taking 16th Overall rank. Noah's teammates from Sherco TVS Factory Rally team, Spaniard Lorenzo Santolino was the best finisher on Indian metal at 11th and Rui Goncalves, also from Portugal, was ranked 24th overall.

🏍 Harith Noah Koitha Veetil watching his bike leaving without him. The indian rider had to quit due to a technical issue. ❌#Dakar2022 pic.twitter.com/LNzVeNggmQ — DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) January 12, 2022

With a steady and consistent performance through out the 12 stages astride a Sherco 450 SEF Rally bike, the 5-time Indian National champion bagged a career-best 18th rank at a Dakar stage, yesterday. Noah finished the last day's Stage 12 at 23rd place in the gruelling race that traversed through 7790 km of desert sands and dunes mixed with dangerous, tricky unforgiving terrain of rocks, speedy soft sands and tarmac in the transport section. Noah rode well conquering difficult navigation with ease on both the long days, and clocked a total time of 50 hours, 52 minutes and 50 seconds and along with a penalty of 22hours and 30 minutes logged a total Overall time of 72:52:50 for the 12 stages including two stages under the Dakar Experience Class. Due to the technical snag with a new engine on Stage 10, officially Noah is not classified in the general rankings.



Considered as the toughest rally in the world, the Dakar acquired the status of an FIA and FIM World Champioship round, this year. Over 140 riders from about 30 countries finished the rally and Harith Naoh, the star TVS rider, who became the fastest rider from India at Dakar in 2021, bagged the experience of one more Dakar in his chequered career despite many challenges and obstacles he faced in the desert sands of Saudi Arabia for two weeks including three crashes, two broken ribs and an engine mishap.

The TVS Racing prodigy, into his 10th year with the premier two-wheeler manufacturing company, had a fall in the very first stage but moved on discarding another serious shoulder injury in Stage 7, but ended up riding in pain for two days without knowing that he fractured two of his ribs on January 9 in rocky terrain after he was hit by a stone while overtaking another rider.

Undaunted, the 28-year from Kerala, braved the odds and was forced to change his engine for safety reasons before the start of Stage 10 but unfortunately suffered technical issues and shifted to Dakar Experience class for the last two days.

Unfortunate and sad, I officially did not finish but I take good things home. The thrill of finishing spurs me on. I thank my team @TVS_Racing my technical team, support staff & sponsors for the chance to race Dakar. With this experience, I hope to come back stronger in 2023:

HN pic.twitter.com/xw3DN05zAC — Harith Noah (@HarithNoah) January 14, 2022

Harith Noah, spoke about his experience and said: "It is always a great feeling to complete Dakar and I am very happy with the experience. The nature of endurance cross-country rally like Dakar is gruelling and strenuous but one has to brave dangerous conditons for both the man and the machine. That is why this race is special. Despite not being officially classified, and not finishing for the second time, I take the good things home and the thrill of finishing spurs me on to more adventures on my bike. I thank my team TVS Racing and all my technical team, support staff and sponsors for giving me a chance to race once again in Dakar. With all this experience, I hope to come back stronger in 2023."



As part of Sherco TVS Factory team, Noah took part as privateer sponsored by TVS Motor Company in Dakar RallyGP, the premier class of the Moto section, before shifting to the Experience class after Stage 10. TVS Motor Company in partnership with Sherco Factory has been fielding the Sherco TVS Rally Factory team for six years, before Covid. And three of the four riders, who took part in Dakar from India were groomed by TVS Racing team in the domestic Nationals. Following in the footsteps of KP Aravind, Noah not only became the third Indian to successfully complete the gruelling Dakar but he is also the fastest at Dakar, finishing in the top-20 last year, at the toughest and mother of all rallies in the world. Last year, another Indian, Ashishrao Rane, took part in Dakar Moto as a privateer.