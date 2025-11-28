Atiqa Mir makes history with the highest-ever female finish in COTFA mini category

Indian karting prodigy Atiqa Mir delivered one of the most significant performances by an Indian driver on the global stage, securing fourth place in qualifying at the Champions of the Future Academy (COTFA) international karting series. The effort marks the highest-ever qualifying position for a female driver in the championship’s history in the mini category.

Competing in the Mini category at just 11 years old, Atiqa outpaced a field packed with top young male drivers from around the world. Racing for Akcel GP and supported by the Formula 1 Academy, she clocked an impressive fourth-fastest time on Day 1 before repeating that result in the Final, where she finished just 0.07 seconds shy of a maiden podium.

COTFA, backed by the FIA and Formula 1 Academy, is widely regarded as one of the most influential karting platforms globally. Her top-four finish in a grid of 28 international competitors underlines a breakthrough moment for both her career and Indian motorsport.

The second day of the double-header saw Atiqa maintain her pace with the fifth-fastest qualifying time. In the race, she climbed to fourth with a bold last-lap overtake but drifted slightly wide while battling for a podium and slipped to seventh. Even so, her consistency and race intelligence stood out across the weekend.

Her father, former Formula Asia vice-champion Asif Mir, added: “Super performance by Atiqa this week. She delivered consistent performances against the world’s best drivers and beat them as well. It is an encouragement and reward for all the hard work we have put in over the last few months. Will keep working and improving her.”





