Indian karting prodigy Atiqa Mir finishes top five on junior class debut

Indian racer Atiqa Mir produced a breakthrough performance by finishing fifth on her debut in the junior S125 category during Round 7 of the IAME UAE Karting Championship at the Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday.

At just 11 years old, Atiqa made the jump from the mini category to the more demanding junior S125 class, becoming the first Indian to secure a top-five finish globally on debut in the category.

She also created history by emerging as the first female driver to register a top-five result on debut in the championship’s junior division.

The transition represented a significant step up. Junior S125 karts are considerably heavier and more powerful than those used in the mini class, demanding greater physical strength, race craft and adaptability.

Despite having only a few days of testing to familiarise herself with the new machinery, Atiqa rose to the challenge in a fiercely competitive, male-dominated field of 35 drivers.

After qualifying 18th due to a technical issue with her kart, Atiqa staged a remarkable recovery across the race weekend. She gained six positions in the heat race and climbed a further eight places in the pre-final to finish fourth, showcasing composure and confidence well beyond her years. Starting the final from the outside lane, she stayed with the leading group and posted competitive lap times throughout the 21-lap contest.

A brief delay while lapping back markers ultimately cost her valuable time, with Atiqa missing out on a podium finish by just four-tenths of a second. Even so, the result marked a significant milestone for Indian motorsport.