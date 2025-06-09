Atiqa Mir creates history with Top-10 finish at Rotax Euro Trophy

Rising motorsport star Atiqa Mir has etched her name in history books by becoming the first Indian to secure a top-10 finish at the Rotax Euro Trophy, one of the most competitive karting championships in the world.

Competing in Round 2 of the championship at the Steel Ring Circuit, the 10-year-old prodigy crossed the finish line in 9th place in the final, outperforming a highly talented international field.

Backed by Akcel GP and supported technically and financially by Formula 1, a rare feat for any Indian driver, Atiqa had a strong start to the weekend.

She posted an impressive 7th place qualifying result in her group. Despite being handed two bumper penalties during the heats, she managed to stay competitive and secured 10th place overall heading into the pre-finals.

Sunday brought a new challenge as rain lashed the circuit. Having no previous wet-weather experience at the Steel Ring track, Atiqa displayed remarkable composure and adaptability. She battled hard against the world’s best young racers, securing a slot in the finals where she started 10th on the grid.

The finals were run under even more demanding wet conditions. Although she lost four positions at the start, Atiqa fought her way back to clinch 9th place, making her not just the top Indian, but also the highest-ranked Asian driver in the field.

Mentored by India’s first Formula 1 driver Narain Karthikeyan, Atiqa’s progress has been closely followed by the motorsport community. Her performance in Trinec is seen as a major milestone in Indian karting.

Reflecting on the weekend, Atiqa said, “It was an amazing experience. Racing alongside some of the best drivers in the world taught me a lot. I was happy with my dry pace and really proud of how I adapted to the wet. Huge thanks to my team, especially my mechanic Adam, my parents, and everyone supporting me from India.”

The Rotax Euro Trophy, often referred to as RMCET, is regarded as a launchpad for future Formula 1 stars. Legendary racers like Max Verstappen, George Russell, Lando Norris, and current F1 leader Oscar Piastri all competed in the series during their formative years.

Atiqa’s performance signals a bright future not only for her but also for India’s ambitions in global motorsports.