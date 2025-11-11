9-year-old Arshi Gupta becomes India's first female national karting champion

In a first, 9-year-old Arshi Gupta was crowned the National Karting champion in the Micro Max class at the MECO-FMSCI National Karting Championship 2025 on Sunday.

By the virtue of this win, Gupta became the first female racer to win the national karting title.

Gupta’s stunning performance in the pre-finals and the finals on Sunday in the Micro Max earned her enough points to claim the National Championship in her category.

While she fought from mid-grid to win the pre-finals, she topped the finals starting from pole after rocketing off to a brilliant start to score a commanding win.

Gupta thus broke another glass ceiling by becoming the first female competitor to win a national title in the 21-year-old history of the Rotax Max Championship.

National Championship Final Standings:

Senior Max: Ishaan Madesh (Bengaluru, Peregrine Racing). Team champions: Peregrine Racing. Best rookie: Gabriel Irigaray Baur (Jaipur, Peregrine Racing)

Junior Max: Eshanth Vengatesan (Chennai, MSPORT). Team champions: MSPORT. Best rookie: Armaan Dhawan (Delhi, Leapfrog Racing)

Mini Max: Rivaan Dev Preetham (Chennai, MSPORT). Team champions: MSPORT. Best rookie: Yasvinraam Rajamanickam (Chennai, Momentum Motorsports)

Micro Max: Arshi Gupta (Faridabad, Leapfrog Racing). Team champions: Leapfrog Racing. Best rookie: Micah Hayden Andrews (Tirunulveli, Peregrine Racing)