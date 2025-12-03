Alpine selects Kush Maini for Official F1 Rookie Test in Abu Dhabi

The BWT Alpine Formula One Team confirms that Kush Maini will drive the A525 at the post-season Young Driver Test in Abu Dhabi, marking another significant moment in what has already been a landmark year for the Indian racer.

While Kush has tested with the Formula 1 car for Alpine earlier, this will be his first appearance in an official F1 session. He will take part in Alpine’s structured testing programme with the A525 following the Formula 2 race weekend.

He will be sharing the track with current Alpine driver, Pierre Gasly, and will be going up against other current F1 drivers. Kush has previously driven with the team through their Testing Previous Cars (TPC) programme and fulfilled extensive simulator work under the Alpine Academy

This follows a year filled with major milestones for Maini. His historic win in Monaco made him the first Indian driver ever to triumph at the prestigious circuit. Earlier this year, he was also named one of BWT Alpine’s Test & Reserve Drivers for the season, making him the first Indian driver in 13 years to hold an official role within a Formula 1 team. This drive on 9th December, will make him only the Third Indian to fulfil a F1 session.

Kush Maini : “I’m excited to take part in the post-season test and to finally drive the A525 in an official session. Yas Marina is a track I know well from Formula 2, and it’ll be incredible to experience the performance of a Formula One car here. I’m grateful to the team for their continued trust and I’m focused on delivering the best I can with the programme.”

Steve Nielsen , Alpine F1 Team: “The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend presents an excellent opportunity to call on our Test and Reserve drivers and to allow them all-important seat time in a modern Formula One car. Both Kush and Paul have worked hard this season, especially during our simulator and TPC programmes to be prepared and ready for any Formula One opportunity. I am looking forward to seeing how they perform in their respective sessions at Yas Marina.”

Confirming this session shows the trust the Alpine F1 team has in Kush, for the magnitude it holds for the team’s preparation for the 2026 Formula 1 season. With this added feather to his cap, Maini continues to be the flag bearer for Indian motorsport, inspiring the next generation of racers across the country.