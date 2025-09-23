Aishwarya Pissay is now the first Indian woman to race at W2RC Portugal

In a historic milestone for motorsport, Aishwarya Pissay has become the first woman from both Asia and India to race on two wheels at Round 4 of the FIM World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC): the BP Ultimate Rally-Raid Portugal 2025.

The rally is currently underway and will conclude on 28 September.

Aishwarya enters the event in the W2RC Rally2, Women’s class as a privateer, with strong backing from an elite group of partners including TVS Racing.

Her entry represents a unique model of collaboration, blending the independence of a solo campaign with robust institutional support.

“I’m proud to represent India and Asia at this level. Racing as an independent competitor with the support of TVS Racing and our ecosystem of partners makes this mission even more meaningful. This is a bold step forward for me, and for every girl who dreams of Dakar,” said Aishwarya Pissay, in an interaction with the media.

What is the BP Ultimate Rally-Raid Portugal 2025

The rally covers a total distance of 2,000 km across five stages which is accompanied by a Prologue.

What makes the rally challenging is the terrain which is entirely a combination of gravel and dirt tracks spread across the regions of Alentejo and Ribatejo in Portugal and Extremadura in Spain.

The rally is made up of 6 selective sections and one Prologue spread over a seven day period.

A pivotal step

This campaign marks a pivotal step on Aishwarya’s road to Dakar 2027, where she aims to become the first Indian woman to race and finish the Dakar Rally on two wheels, a record no woman from Asia has yet achieved.

Aishwarya Pissay is a 3-time FIM Baja World Champion and an 11-time Indian National Champion across road racing and cross-country rally formats.

She is the most decorated woman in Indian motorsport history and continues to break new ground on the international stage with grit, grace, and determination.