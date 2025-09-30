Aishwarya Pissay becomes first asian woman to win at W2RC Portugal

Aishwarya Pissay, a 3-time FIM Baja World Champion and 11-time National Champion, has cemented her status as India’s most successful female racer by creating history at the BP Ultimate Rally-Raid Portugal 2025, Round 4 of the FIM World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC). Competing in the Rally2 – Women’s category, Bengaluru’s star rider became the first woman from Asia and India to win her class, while also securing an impressive 27th place overall among elite international riders.

Racing as a privateer in the world’s toughest rally-raid series, Aishwarya’s victory is a landmark achievement for Indian and Asian motorsport. Supported by TVS Racing and a coalition of committed partners, she has emerged as a symbol of perseverance, independence, and excellence on the global rally-raid stage.

“This win means the world to me. Becoming the first woman from Asia and India to win at this level is not just a personal milestone, it's a message to every young girl who dreams beyond limits. I’m grateful to TVS Racing and all my partners who made this moment possible,” said Aishwarya Pissay.

Rally Highlights – BP Ultimate Rally-Raid Portugal 2025

Category: W2RC Rally2 – Women

Overall Classification: 27th Place

Total Distance: 2,000 km

Competitive Stages: 1,225 km across 6 stages (including Prologue)

Terrain: 100% gravel tracks through Portugal and Spain

Organized by: FIM & FIA under W2RC

With this landmark win, Aishwarya strengthens her campaign towards Dakar 2027, aiming to become the first Indian woman to compete and finish on two wheels at the world’s most iconic rally. The victory adds crucial race experience, confidence, and momentum toward her next global challenge.