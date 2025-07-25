Aishwarya Pissay set to make car rally debut

India's only woman with three world titles in motorsports, Aishwarya Pissay, is set to take on a bold new challenge as she makes her car rally debut at the Blueband Sports Rally of Coimbatore, Round 2 of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) 2025, taking place from 25th to 27th July.

Known for her exceptional achievements on two wheels - including 11 national titles - Aishwarya is currently leading the 2025 2W National Rally Championship with one round left to spare.

Her debut in the four-wheeler category marks an evolution in her motorsports journey, as she prepares to compete in both disciplines simultaneously.

"Racing is my language - whether it's two wheels or four. I'm here to compete, to learn fast, and to push boundaries in every format I take on. This debut marks the beginning of a bigger dream," said Aishwarya.

The Rally of Coimbatore features a challenging dirt and gravel terrain, comprising 105.30 km of competitive Special Stages and a total rally itinerary of 166.93 km. Aishwarya's car rally campaign is backed by her valued partners - AART Motorsports, Micro Labs, Paddock Media House, and R9 Stables - who are supporting her transition into four-wheeler racing while continuing to aide her domination on two wheels.

With this debut, Aishwarya continues to redefine what's possible in Indian motorsport - one wheel at a time.