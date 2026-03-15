Aishwarya Pissay wins record 12th National Rally Championship

Indian motorsport star Aishwarya Pissay has secured her 12th National Rally Racing Championship, continuing her dominance in Indian two-wheeler motorsport and extending a remarkable streak that includes six consecutive titles.

The Bengaluru rider has been one of the most consistent performers in the Indian National Rally Championship (INRC), cementing her reputation as the most successful female rally rider in the country.

A career defined by milestones

Born in Bengaluru on August 14, 1995, Pissay began her racing career in circuit competitions before transitioning to rally racing, where she quickly emerged as a dominant force.

She gained early recognition after being named FMSCI’s Outstanding Woman in Motorsports in both 2016 and 2017. Her rally breakthrough soon followed, as she began a remarkable run of titles in the national championship.

Among her most significant achievements was becoming the first Indian motorsport athlete and the first woman from the country to win a world title, when she claimed the FIM Bajas World Cup in 2019.

Her sustained success in national competition has seen her collect multiple titles across both road racing and rally formats, making her the first Indian woman to secure seven FMSCI national titles across disciplines.

In recent years, Pissay has also competed in the FIM World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC), representing India in some of the world’s toughest rally events.

During the 2025 season, she made history by becoming the first Indian and first Asian woman to win the Rally2 Women’s class at the BP Ultimate Rally-Raid Portugal, finishing 27th overall in a demanding 2,000-kilometre race across Portugal and Spain.

She also became the first Asian woman to complete the Rallye du Maroc, earning a silver medal in her category.

Across international competitions, Pissay has now accumulated three world championship medals in two-wheeler rally racing, making her the first Indian rider to reach that milestone.

Alongside her global appearances, Pissay has continued to dominate domestic events in the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India championship structure.