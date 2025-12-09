India wins three medals in the youth category of Asian MMA Championships

Indian teenagers had an impressive outing at the 2025 Asian MMA Championships, winning 3 medals in the youth division in Lebanon on Monday.

Ishaq Imthiyaz clinched the silver medal in the U13 boys' 52Kg category, while Rewa Bhadouria (U13 girls' 52 kg) and Omgowda Jantli (U11 boys' 52 Kg) won bronze medals.

Ishaq had a tremendous start to the tournament, winning the first three bouts of the pool stage, but then in the final match, he fell short to home favourite Ramy Kairouz.

Meanwhile, Rewa was the only girl from India to medal at the youth category after finishing third in the pool with two wins out of four bouts.

On the other hand, 11-year-old Omgowda had faced defeats in all three of his bouts but still finished in top-4 and clinched the bronze medal.

India has also confirmed two medals in the junior categories, as Aarya Choudhary (48Kg) and Palak Sharma (62 Kg) had a direct bye to their respective finals tomorrow.

Additionally, India's only participant in the senior women's category, Khushboo Nishad (48 Kg), will also fight for a gold medal against Barfina Rahmatullozoda of Tajikistan.

However, India failed to win a medal in the men's senior category as both Sagar (71 Kg) and Mohan Rathod (75 Kg) could not reach the semi-finals.