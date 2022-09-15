World record holder Jacob Kiplimo to run in Delhi Half Marathon on Oct 16

Uganda's world half marathon record holder Jacob Kiplimo will feature in the Delhi Half Marathon on October 16, the organisers announced on Thursday. The 21-year-old Kiplimo is the reigning world half marathon champion after winning the title in 2020.

Last year, he ran a phenomenal world record time of 57:31 in Lisbon. The young Ugandan star has already had an outstanding season, winning both the RAK Half Marathon in the UAE in February in a world-leading time of 57:56 and then the Great North Run half marathon last Sunday.

Kiplimo had also won a 10,000m bronze in the World Athletics Championships in the USA and a memorable 5000m/10,000m double at the Commonwealth Games last month.

Ethiopia's Amdework Walelegn improved the Delhi course record to 58:53 in 2020, but Kiplimo believes he can run the fastest half marathon ever seen on Indian soil during his first visit to the country next month.

A man at the pinnacle of long distance running, and someone who's dominated races across the world, is coming to Delhi! 🙌💪



Runners, help us in welcoming Jacob Kiplimo to #VedantaDHM22, because it can't get any bigger! 🤩#RangDeDilli | @VedantaLimited pic.twitter.com/CeVRNiWOPg — Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon (@DelhiHM_) September 15, 2022

"I have been told that the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon course is a quick one and the record suggests that you can run fast times there, with a month to go to the race, I am in good shape, and I will focus on preparing specifically for the race over the next few weeks," said Kiplimo.



"I had a successful track season although I would have liked to have done a little better at the World Championships, I have not raced too much this year, so I am still fresh and I want to show the people of Delhi and India what I am capable of," he added.

The 17th edition of the Delhi Half Marathon, a World Athletics elite label event, has a new title sponsor, with the race promoters Procam International joining forces with India's leading natural resources conglomerate, Vedanta Limited. The race has a prize fund of USD 268,000, and the international elite field will have its sights on the first prize of USD 27,000 for both men and women.