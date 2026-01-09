Over 69,000 runners confirm participation for the Mumbai Marathon

The Mumbai Marathon, promoted by Procam International, is set to run with glory and pride for the 21st time this year on Sunday, January 18.

The World Athletics Gold Label Race will bring together a record-breaking 69,100 participants including 65,400+ on-ground and 3,700+ in virtual run so far. Over the last two decades, the Mumbai Marathon has played a pioneering role in shaping participative sport in India.

The race is celebrating the power of running to unite, inspire, and create shared moments of pride across the city and country #HarDilMumbai.

Setting new benchmarks, the event will witness a record 14,059 runners taking on the full marathon distance for the first time. Participation has also surged across the Half Marathon and the Open 10K. This sustained growth is reflected in the increasing participation of women, a rise in timed runners, and the expanding involvement of diverse communities through the Dream Run, collectively reflecting the deepening and broad-based adoption of running across demographics.

Rajesh Aggarwal, Chief Secretary, Government of Maharashtra, said, “The Tata Mumbai Marathon has, over the last two decades, positively impacted both the physical health of people and the economic health of the city. Beyond the runners, it benefits airlines, hotels, and local vendors, making it a strong economic driver. The event brings Mumbai together, welcoming participants from across India and the world as Mumbaikars for a few days. The Maharashtra Government and police stand firmly behind the event to ensure safety, smooth operations, and an enjoyable experience for all.”

Adrian Terron, Head, Corporate Brand and Marketing, said, “As we usher in the 2026 running season, we reaffirm our commitment to celebrating the indomitable spirit of runners and the vibrant community that supports them. The Tata Mumbai Marathon has evolved into a hallmark of perseverance, unity, and wellness; values that resonate deeply with our city and our nation. As we look ahead, we remain dedicated to advancing this legacy of excellence, fostering a culture of health and fitness, and reinforcing the spirit of giving back to society. We extend our best wishes to all runners for a successful and fulfilling running season in 2026.”

Ujjwal Mathur, President-India Business & Strategic Accounts-Growth Markets, TCS, said, “As we gear up for another edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, I am filled with immense pride – pride in being associated with one of the world’s strongest marathon brands. Year after year, tens of thousands of individuals take part in the marathon, reminding us that the act of running, though an individual pursuit, can bring the spirit of a city alive. Powering marathons through novel digital experiences makes our associations more meaningful. The TMM app has a new design this year, featuring an AR experience for capturing moments with the marathon medal. Users can now track both physical and virtual runners at once. We cherish being part of this magic and are humbled to make a meaningful impact on and off the racetrack with our community of runners and spectators alike”.

Over the past three years, the Tata Mumbai Marathon has delivered a cumulative impact of ₹1,182.67 crore, underscoring its influence as a catalyst for social and economic growth.