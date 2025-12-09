Olympic champ Joshua Cheptegei to headline Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata

The 10th edition of Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata 2025 will witness 23,000+ runners from across the world come together to celebrate the spirit of running. This overwhelming response with registrations oversubscribed across all categories marks yet another unforgettable chapter in the city of joy sporting legacy #ADecadeOfDiffrence.

Uganda’s two-time Olympic champion and three-time World Champion Joshua Cheptegei and women’s defending champion Sutume Asefa Kebede will race to better world standings in this year’s Tata Steel World 25K, Kolkata, the first World Athletics Gold Label Road Race, to be held in Kolkata on December 21.

In a significant move inspired by Kolkata’s historically fast timings, Procam International, announced a USD 25,000 bonus for any athlete who shatters the world record of 1:11:08.

The landmark 10th edition will witness some of the world's best athletes take centre stage at the US$142,214 prize money race. With equal prize money for the men's and women's winners, the top three winners each stand to win $15000, $10000, and $7000, respectively. The runners will be further incentivised by an Event Record Bonus of US $5,000.

Cheptegei (29), won three consecutive World titles in 10,000m, had four world records to his credit, including the 5K and 10K on roads. A winner of last year’s Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon and this year’s TCS World 10K at Bengaluru; the Ugandan whose 5000 and 10000 World Records still stands, revealed his interest in making a debut at 25K in Kolkata.

The last ten years have truly been #ADecadeOfDifference for the Tata Steel World 25K, reflected in the growing depth of elite participation each year as well as the consistently fast timings and results. Just two years ago, Kolkata witnessed stand-alone world records in the 25K, set by Kenya’s Daniel Simiu Ebenyo (1:11:13) and Ethiopia’s Sutume Asefa Kebede (1:18:47), winners of the men's and women’s races, respectively.

Another important entrant in the men’s list will be Alphonce Felix Simbu from Tanzania. Simbu, who made a thrilling victory in the World Championships Marathon in Tokyo this September, as he snatched the gold from Germany’s Amanal Petros at the post, where only three-hundredths of a second separated the two, is all set to give Cheptegei a run for his money at Kolkata.

There are two more important names from the African continent popping up among the men’s rosters. Ethiopian Haymanot Alew, who narrowly missed the podium in Kolkata during the epic 2023 race but went on to take a blazing third-place finish in the 2024 Berlin Marathon clocking a marvellous 2:03:31, will join hands with Lesotho’s Tebello Ramakongoana, a runner-up in Xianmen Marathon earlier this year, to make this year’s contest worth watching.

“India is one of my favourite destinations. I want to give my best in my maiden venture in Kolkata”, said Cheptegei.

Asefa eyes hat-trick

Ethiopian star Sutume Asefa Kebede, who first set the world record for 25K in 2015 at Berlin and conquered the Kolkata roads with yet another record time in 2023, is all set to come back for a hat-trick here.

Her teammate and the 2017 winner in Kolkata, Degitu Azimeraw, is ready to topple her at the top of the table this time.

Ugandan Olympic finalist Sarah Chelangat, winner of this year’s TCS World 10K in Bengaluru, and Agnes Keino from Kenya will challenge the Ethiopian women for the top spot.

Kebede won the Tokyo Marathon earlier this year from a strong field of more than 175 runners. However, during the World Championships at the same venue, she had a disappointing outing, finishing 27th. The Ethiopian now needs to prove her critics wrong with a winning note to end her season in Kolkata, which will surely boost her morale.

“I am thrilled to make my third appearance in Kolkata. With an exciting field to challenge me this time, I will be expecting to improve my timings this year, opined Kebede.

The Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata celebrates its milestone 10th edition this year. With participation and enthusiasm growing stronger each season, and with world-class athletes such as Joshua Cheptegei and Alphonce Felix Simbu headlining the elite field, Kolkata is poised for an exciting and fast race later this month,” said Vivek Singh, Joint Managing Director, Procam International, promoters of the race.

Elite Field for the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata 2025

Men

1. Joshua Cheptegei (UGA) (HM PB 59:21)

2. Alphonce Felix Simbu (TAN) (HM PB 60.03)

3. Haymanot Alew (ETH) (HM PB 60:26)

4. Tebello Ramakonga (LES) (HM PB 60:17)

5. Collins Kipkorir (KEN) (HM PB 60:23)

6. Debebe Teka (ETH) (HM PB 61:37)

7. Tamru Shifera (ETH) (HM PB 60:47)

8. Reuben Rono (KEN) (HM PB 62:05)

9. Fikadu Liche (ETH) (HM PB 60:34)

10. Anthony Kipchirchir (KEN) (HM PB 62:02)

11. Wisley Yego (KEN) (HM PB 60:32)

12. Stephen Kimutai (KEN) (HM PB 61:32)

13. Niguse Abera (ETH)

Women

1. Sutume Asefa Kebede (ETH) (25KM PB 1:18:47)

2. Degitu Azimeraw (ETH) (25KM PB 1:22:20)

3. Agnes Keino (KEN) (HM PB 68:47)

4. Demilew Zemenaw (ETH)

5. Ergat Heshe (ETH)

6. Mastewal Sile (ETH)

7. Hawi Worku (ETH) (PB 71:51)

8. Meselech Alemayehu (ETH)

9. Aberash Minsewo (ETH)

10.Kuftu Tahir (ETH)

11.Tibeb Tafere (ETH)