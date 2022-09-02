National Capital gears up for the 17th edition of Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon

The 17th edition of the world's prestigious half marathon dons a new identity, reinforced by a new title partnership with India's leading conglomerate Vedanta Limited. The World Athletics Elite Label Race will now be known as the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. Staged on one of the fastest courses in the world, the race will be held on Sunday, 16th October 2022.

Vedanta, the globally diversified natural resources company, joins hands with Indian distance running pioneers Procam International to stamp its presence in mass-participation sports, as title sponsor over the next five years. Vedanta's #RunForZeroHunger is a mass movement to create awareness to make sure that no child goes to bed hungry.

Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, a USD 268,000 prize money event, will be flagged off from the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with the best athletes from across the world competing alongside India's elite and amateurs in the heart of the capital after the pandemic forced the event's cancellation in 2021.

The launch conference was graced by several sporting icons including Khel Ratna awardee and AFI's first woman vice-president Anju Bobby George, 2022 Commonwealth Games 3000m steeplechase silver medallist & half marathon National Record Holder Avinash Sable, World champion boxer Nikhat Zareen, Olympian & former India hockey captain Sardara Singh, 2022 Commonwealth Games triple jump winner Eldhose Paul and para high jumper and Tokyo Paralympics Bronze Medallist Sharad Kumar, former India International cricket player Suresh Raina and Indian professional boxer Vijender Singh, who echoed the spirit of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon.





Commonwealth Games silver medallist Avinash Sable who set the national half marathon record in the 2020 edition will run again in Delhi half marathon.

"The pride of Delhi is back, bigger and better, as the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. It is our privilege to welcome Vedanta as the title sponsor, a global brand that has been at the forefront of social initiatives and paved the way for the development of our nation. Together we will continue to strengthen the legacy of this event as a harbinger of change," Anil & Vivek Singh of Procam International said.



Pioneers of the distance running revolution in India, Procam International's Big 4 – Tata Mumbai Marathon, Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, Tata Consultancy Services World 10K Bengaluru, and Tata Steel Kolkata 25K are global leaders in their respective distances.







