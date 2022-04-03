Kenya's Judith Jeptum breaks women's record at Paris marathon

Judith Jeptum of Kenya broke the Paris marathon record while Deso Gelmisa of Ethiopia won the men's race on Sunday.

Jeptum finished the 42.2-kilometer (26.2-mile) race in 2 hours, 19 minutes and 48 seconds in chilly conditions with a temperature of 2 degrees Celsius (36 degrees Fahrenheit) at the start of the event.

The 2021 Abu Dhabi marathon winner pulled away in the 28th kilometer to run a personal best and break the course record of 2:20:55 set by Purity Rionoripo of Kenya in 2017.

Fantu Jimma of Ethiopia was second, more than three minutes behind Jeptum. Her compatriot Besu Sado, a former 1,500-meter runner, completed the podium. American runner Lindsay Flanagan, who was seventh in the 2019 Chicago marathon, finished 10th in 2:26:54, a personal best.



Deso Gelmisa ukomoka muri Ethiopia 2h 5min 7s (mu bagabo) na Judith Jeptum 2h 19min 48s ukomoka muri Kenya nibo begukanye Schneider electric Paris



Umunyarwanda Muhitira Felicien yabaye uwa 20 arushwa iminota 7 na 42s pic.twitter.com/9RRcFfcAML — Inyarwanda.com (@Inyarwandacom) April 3, 2022

In the men's race, Gelmisa outsprinted fellow countryman and 2021 Chicago marathon winner Seifu Tura to finish in 2:05:07. Frenchman Morhad Amdouni, the 2018 European champion in the 10,000 meters, took third place in 2:05:22 to break the French record set by Benoit Zwierzchiewski in 2003.



The fastest man in the field, Asefa Mengstu of Ethiopia, finished 10th, more than three minutes behind Gelmisa. Swiss runner Julien Wanders, the European record holder for the half marathon, was 18th in his marathon debut.