Gulveer Singh, Sanjivani Jadhav to lead Indian charge

Gulveer Singh, 10,000m & 5,000m National record holder and defending champion Sanjivani Jadhav will headline a star-studded Indian Elite field for the landmark 10th edition of the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata 2025 to be held on Sunday, December 21.

Promoted by Procam International, the Tata Steel World 25K will be led by Gulveer Singh, India’s fastest long-distance runner in history and the first Indian to break the 13-minute barrier in the 5000m. The Indian Army star returns to Kolkata after setting a new Indian event record (1:14:10) last year. With multiple national records across 3000m, 5000m, and 10,000m, and fresh from double gold at the Asian Athletics Championships, Gulveer arrives as the man to beat.

The landmark 10th edition will witness some of the world's best athletes take centre stage at the US$142,214 prize money race. With equal prize money for the men's and women's winners, the top three winners each stand to win Rs 3,00,000, Rs 2,50,000 and Rs 2,00,000, respectively. The runners will be further incentivised by an Event Record Bonus of Rs 1,00,000.

“It feels great to fight for the winner’s spot at Tata Steel World 25K. I will look to better my timings this year. The competition is good, and I will enjoy running with this packed team. Also, this race gives me a chance to brush shoulders with the international field,” Gulveer said.

Also in the field is Sawan Barwal, a multiple National Gold medallist, former Tata Steel World champion (2023), and podium finisher at India’s biggest road races. His consistency over the 10K and half-marathon distance marks him as a major threat.

Abhishek Pal the reigning Indian champion across the 5000m and 10,000m, and the winner of the TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2025. Known for his powerful finishing speed, Abhishek has previously won the Tata Steel World 25K Indian elite title (2022) and is hungry for redemption this year.

Kiran Matre, the rising star from Maharashtra, Matre has already won national titles, set event records, and consistently finished on the podium at both the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon and TCS World 10K Bengaluru. His youthful aggression adds a fresh layer of excitement, as does Gaurav Mathur, a two-time Tata Steel World 25K podium finisher and a strong tactical racer.

With five in-form athletes who’ve all set national records, meet records, or event records in the last 18 months, the men's race promises to be a high-voltage sprint from Howrah to the Maidan.

The women’s field is equally electrifying, led by Sanjivani Jadhav, the defending champion who has dominated Indian long-distance running for years. With two Tata Steel World 25K titles (2022, 2024), multiple international victories, and podium finishes across Asia, she returns in exceptional form after a series of strong performances this season.

“I just love to race here. The race route is nice and even. The climate is just what you want for running this distance. This also helps me prepare for the bigger distances. With the Asian Games round the corner, I am looking forward to clocking a good time here,” Sanjivani said.

But she has a handful of challenges with Seema, winner of the 2025 Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon among Indian elites and a silver medallist at the South Asian Championships. Seema enters as one of the fastest women over the 5000m and 10,000m this year. Lili Das, the middle-distance queen who has successfully transitioned into road racing will be a handful. Lili has won titles at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon and posted a personal best at Tata Steel World 25K last year. Her raw speed makes her a significant challenger.

Also in the fray are Thakor Nirmaben Bharatjee, winner of the 2025 Tata Mumbai Marathon among Indian elites. Nirmaben brings exceptional marathon endurance to the 25K, making her a major dark horse, as does Bhagirathi, a new-age marathon specialist with wins across Delhi and Hyderabad.

With national champions, international medallists, and established road racing specialists together on one start line, the women’s race is expected to be historic in depth, speed, and unpredictability.

The Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata will be telecast live on Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 1 HD on December 21 from 5:30 am onwards.

Indian Elite Field for the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata 2025

MEN

1. Gulveer Singh (PB 1:14:10)

2. Sawan Barwal (PB 1:14:11)

3. Gaurav Mathur (PB 1:16:59)

4. Abhishek Pal (PB 1:17:52)

5. Mohd Aleem (PB 1:19:00)

6. Hemant Singh (PB 1:19:02)

7. Kartik Karkera (PB 1:19:03)

8. Manoj Kumar (PB 1:19:38)

9. Kiran Matre (Debut)

10. Puneet Yadav (Debut)

11. Harmanjot Singh (Debut)

12. Akshay Saini (Debut)

WOMEN

1. Sanjivani Jadhav (PB 1:29:12)

2. Lili Das (PB 1:31:03)

3. Seema (PB 1:32:07)

4. Nirmaben Thakor (PB 1:32:40)

5. Sanghamitra Mahata (PB 1:35:54)

6. Bhagirathi (PB 1:36:21)

7. Phoolan Pal (PB 1:40:09)

8. Jyoti (Debut)

9. Aarti Pawara (Debut)

10.Ujala (Debut)

11.KM Laxmi (Debut)

12.Priti (Debut)