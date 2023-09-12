Delhi Half Marathon: Daniel Ebenyo and Almaz Ayana headline elite list

Kenya’s 10,000m World Championships silver medalist Daniel Ebenyo and 2017 Delhi half-marathon victor Almaz Ayana (Ethiopia) will headline the preliminary elite athletes in the men's and women's categories at the 18th Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race. The event will be held at the Indian capital on Sunday, 15 October 2023.

Almaz Ayana, the 2016 Olympic 10,000m champion who won two back-to-back World titles in 2015 (5,000m) and 2017 (10,000m) ran an excellent race on the roads of Delhi to triumph in the 13th edition of the annual sporting extravaganza which commenced in 2005.

Speaking about returning to the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, Almaz Said, “I am very excited to run the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. It was here that I ran the world's fastest half marathon debut in 2017. After giving birth and having returned among the best athletes in the world, I look forward to coming back to the streets of Delhi and trying to be better than ever!”



The Ethiopian, who clocked a personal best 1:05:30 earlier this year to win in Lisbon and finished seventh at the full distance in the London Marathon thereafter, is now eying for the Delhi course record of 1:04:46 held by country-mate Yalemzerf Yehualaw since 2020.



Daniel Simiyu Ebenyo, the World Championships silver medalist who finished sixth in the World cross-country championships held in Bathurst (Australia) in early 2023 already posted a personal best time of 59:04 at the half-marathon distance last year in Manama. The timing is very close to the Delhi course record of 58:53 and hence is coming into the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon with high expectations.



Also from Kenya, Roncer Konga (59:08), Leonard Barsoton (59:09), Isaac Kipkemboi (59:17) and Isaiyah Lasoi (59:27) besides Ethiopian Tesfahun Akalnew (59:22) are eager to provide a keen contest in the upcoming race. Incidentally, Barsoton and Akalnew finished fifth and sixth respectively at Delhi three years ago and will try to make it to the podium in 2023.

In the women’s race, Ayana will have major competition from her young colleague Betelihem Afenigus. The latter, who is just 22 years old has already taken part in five half-marathon races this year and holds a Personal Best of 1:06:46 that she recorded after finishing second at Paris in March. Kenyan Viola Chepngeno, who has run eight elite half-marathon races to date and clocked 1:06:48 at Berlin 2022 will be another runner to watch out for.

The USD 268,000 prize money will see tens of thousands of amateurs join the world’s best elites on one of the fastest courses in the world. The International Elite winners in the men’s and women’s categories will take home USD 27,000 each and the prize money includes the top 10 finishers in both. In addition to this, there is an Event Record Bonus of USD 12,000.



Promoted by Procam International, pioneers in distance running events in India, the event is supported by the title sponsor Vedanta, a globally diversified natural resources company. Joining them are other sponsors including the exclusive Associate Sponsor IDFC FIRST Bank, a world-class bank in India that's guided by ethics, powered by technology, and is a force for social good.

Although New Delhi successfully hosted the World Half Marathon Championships in the Indian capital in 2004, the city did not have a marquee event of its own until Procam stepped in to birth this annual event. “A city that did not run, today is home to one of the fastest and biggest half marathons in the World. It is our privilege to host such remarkable athletes for the 18th edition of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. The event evokes a sense of pride and camaraderie and ownership among all our stakeholders” said Vivek Singh, Jt. MD, Procam International.



The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon will be held on 15th October 2023. Registration for all physical race categories — Half marathon, Open 10K, Great Delhi Run (Approx.4.5km), Senior Citizens’ Run (Approx.2.5km) and the Champions with Disability Run (Approx. 2.5km) are open until 11:59 PM on Friday, 22nd September 2023 or until spots are filled, whichever is earlier.

Blink and you'll miss them! ⚡🫡



Presenting our #VedantaDHM23 marquee elites 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️



Catch them live on the 1️⃣5️⃣th of October. DO NOT MISS! 😉#RangDeDilli pic.twitter.com/PgGcA6LrR0 — Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon (@DelhiHM_) September 12, 2023

Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2023 Elite fields- (With HM personal best time)



MENS:

Daniel Ebenyo KEN/1995 59:04

Leonard Barsoton KEN/1994 59:09

Isaac Kipkemboi KEN/2000 59:17

Tesfahun Akalnew ETH/1999 59:22

Isaia Lasoi KEN/1999 59:27

Roncer Konga KEN/1994 59:38

Gemechu Dida ETH/1999 59:53

Samsom Amare ERI/1994 60:08

Boki Diriba ETH/2004 60:34

Demeke Tesfaye ETH/ 61:37

Kuma Dejene ETH/ 64:38

FEMALE:

1. Almaz Ayana ETH/1991 65:30



2. Betelihem Afenigus ETH/ 66:46



3. Viola Chepngeno KEN/1998 66:48



4. Bertukan Welde Sura ETH/2004 67:44



5. Alem Nigussie ETH/2002 67:50



6. Dawit Seyaum ETH/1996 67:52



7. Stella Chesang UGA/1996 68:11



8. Abebe Garedew ETH/ PACE