CWG marathon winner Kiplangat, defending champion Barsoton top draws for Kolkata 25K

Birmingham Commonwealth Games marathon winner Victor Kiplangat of Uganda, defending champion and course record holder Leonard Barsoton of Kenya and two-time Tokyo marathon winner Birhanu Legese of Ethiopia will headline the men's elite field in the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K Race on December 18.

Ethiopian Tokyo marathon runner-up Ashete Bekere and 2019 TSK 25K runner-up Desi Jisa of Bahrain will lead the elite runners' field in the women's section of the USD 100,000 prize money event. An event record bonus of USD 3,000 will also be up for grabs for the international elite runners.

The World Athletics Elite Label road race has over the years invited eminent sporting personalities to inspire the runners. Two-time tennis Grand Slam singles champion Mary Pierce is the international event ambassador for this year's event.

Other race categories are open 10K, Ananda Run (4.5K), Senior Citizens' Run (2.3K) & the Champions with Disability (2.3K).

Legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami and actor Subhashree Ganguly will cheer the Ananda Run participants. PTI PDS PDS AH AH