"Bengaluru deserves better" – MP Tejasvi Surya after TCS 10k Marathon

Tejasvi Surya, the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party MP from South Bangalore, was unimpressed by the 2025 TCS World 10k marathon held in Bengaluru on Sunday.

In an open letter posted on his social media account to the Deputy CM and BBMP Chief Commissioner, the Tejasvi Surya compared the marathon to an "obstacle course."

"Bengaluru deserves better," Tejasvi wrote. "I'm not just writing this as a MP. Today, I speak as a citizen and a disappointed participant.

"40,000 runners. World class athletes. And a crumbling city beneath their feet. Most runners today shared the same frustration. I am voicing it here.

"Potholes everywhere. Sprains. Injuries. Wheelchair participants struggling. This is the reality of our CBD roads. Garbage. Broken footpaths. Stinking corners. This is not the Bengaluru we dream of. The CBD roads - supposed to be the best - were pathetic. Not a single stretch was free of potholes," he added.





Tejasvi Surya stated that multiple runners sprained their ankles as they stumbled during the race, while wheelchair users had to be assisted throughout.

"A World Athletics Gold Label event - but our streets looked like obstacle course," he said.

"Just 2 months ago, I ran in Mumbai. A world class experience. Today, in Bengaluru, it hurt to watch runners struggling," he added.

Tejasvi Surya also called for Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and BBMP Commissioner to be held accountable. He further urged the authorities to fix the roads and clean the streets not just for marathons but for every citizen of Bengaluru.

The Bridge witnessed the 'Majja Run' a segment where citizens ran for a cause and to celebrate the coming together of the communities. Assistance stations were present at various sections of the course. Watch towers were stationed where designated individuals kept a vigil to identify participants in distress.

Interestingly, participants that spoke with The Bridge praised the flawless organization of the event.

Several groups of senior citizens completed the course with a beaming smile on their face and were led to separate holding sections on completion.

Others, meanwhile, who participated with loved ones, spoke of how the occasion was memorable.

Joshua Cheptegi, the double Olympic medallist and the winner of the men's elite run praised the picturesque course and advocated for the race.









Tejasvi Surya's observations, therefore, stand out. It must be noted that the MP participates in endurance races on a frequent basis. noticeably he completed the half triathlon at Goa last year.