SC judge calls for research centre to provide legal support to sportspersons

An institution for conducting research in the field of sports and providing legal support to sportspersons is needed in India, Supreme Court Justice P S Narasimha said on Friday.

The suggestion, notably, came amid the ongoing protest by women wrestlers who have accused BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment.

Speaking at the Foundation Day celebrations of the India International University of Legal Education and Research (IIULER), Goa, Justice Narasimha said there should be universities of super-specialisation in areas such as telecom, elections, administrative law and also sports.

"Sportsmen in the country did not receive institutional support as consistently as sportsmen in other parts of the world....We also see complaints of exclusion, taking over of sports authorities and the courts have also had to step in on certain occasions,” he said.

There is a need for a dedicated world-class institution to fulfil this need, Justice Narasimha added.

“Such an institution could perhaps suggest the formulation and rectification of legislation of necessary sports laws and also help protect the legal rights of sportsmen. Support system must be created for the safeguard of sportsmen's rights. It should not be just for India but for across the globe,” he added.

The judge, who is the chancellor of the Bar Council of India-run IIULER, suggested that the varsity start a sports law research center.

Manan Kumar Mishra, chairman, Bar Council of India, announced from the dais that the university would soon set up such a center.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inaugurated the first foundation day celebrations of the IIULER. Advocate General of Goa Devidas Pangam and Vice Chancellor IIULER, Prof (Dr) R Venkata Rao were also present on the occasion.