To Go

The Bridge is now on WhatsApp!

To subscribe, click here

Become
A
Supporter

Home What's Latest In India cricket is a religion, as football is in European countries
What's Latest

In India cricket is a religion, as football is in European countries

Team BridgeBy Team Bridge

Published:

Virat Kohli (Image: ABC)
Virat Kohli (Image: ABC)

Yes, you heard us right, cricket is a religion in India, cricketers are gods and fans are their followers. Every country has their favourite sports. Europeans, Mexicans, and Brazilians love football, whereas, Americans love baseball and basketball and gymnastics is the most popular sport in Russia and hockey in the Netherlands. Similarly, In India, we just love cricket, and anything related to cricket. Almost every Indian once in their childhood must have thought to play for India, irrespective of the gender. Right?

If you are not Indian, you must be thinking, no you are just joking. Right? Well, let us explain this to you in this way. We are the second most populated country in the world with 1.3 Billion people and counting. So that means you won’t ever see streets empty. Right? You are right but only on one occasion you will see almost no one on the streets and that is when India is taking against their arch-rival Pakistan in a world cup cricket match. You will hardly see anyone and if you see someone they must be listening to the broadcast on the radio or will be staring at the TV outside some shop. You must think, so what Indians follow cricket passionately, but it still doesn’t explain why cricket is a religion in India.

No worries, we have prepared reasons for you, so that you can understand why cricket is considered as a religion in India:

It unites people!

We are a secular country, where you will find people with different religious backgrounds living together in prosperity. But one religion that unites us all like no other is Cricket.  Yes, hockey is the national sport of our country, but try to explain it to an Indian. Everyone is touched by the charisma of this sports in India, from the toddler learning his/her first step to professional cricketer to the person who is in the twilight of his life. People make their holiday plans, leaves and travel plans after checking the schedule of the India National Cricket Team.

It helps forge relationships!

It only takes one game of cricket to be friends with someone. Around the evening, if you were to take a walk on the streets, you must find a bunch of young, enthusiastic kids playing cricket passionately as if they were playing a world cup cricket match.

Not only cricket enhances friendship between street kids, but on the political level as well. You must have seen the world cup 2011 semi-final match between India and Pakistan in Mohali. India’s then Hon’ble Prime Minister, Mr. Manmohan Singh invited Pakistan’s then Hon’ble Prime Minister, Mr. Yousaf Raza Gillani to watch cricket stadium live in the stadium. This shows how cricket enhances political relationships also.

Mecca of making money!

When international cricket is played in India, you can hardly see a single seat empty in the stadium. This cricket craze nation has attracted a lot of sponsors too. Thus, cricket is not only religion but the Mecca of making money. This popularity made BCCI (Board of cricket control in India) the richest cricket board in the world, richer than the ICC.  Also, the increase in popularity of the Indian Premier League or IPL has generated loads of revenue. Many games are made on cricket. Just like PUBG (an online mobile game) or GTA (popular computer game), there are games on cricket also. Not only you can play cricket online, but you can make a fortune out of it just like in online roulette. Several reputable online casino sites offer you the opportunity of safe and secure betting in cricket and enhance your bank balance.

In nutshell!

So now you must have understood why cricket is the religion and cricketers are worshipped as gods in India. This religion doesn’t have any holy books but there are several legendry cricketers or gods/ goddesses such as Sachin Tendulkar, Anjum Chopra, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, and in recent times MS Dhoni, Mithali Raj and Virat Kohli. 

RELATED ARTICLES

Football

ISL 2019-20: Enjoyed last two years in FC Goa says Carlos Pena

Press Trust of India -
Carlos Pena, who on Thursday announced retirement from professional football, said he enjoyed the last two years with Indian Super League (ISL) franchise FC...
Read more
Football

ISL 2020-21: How ATK-Mohun Bagan could line up next season

Sagnik -
Which Mohun Bagan players will find a place at ATK-MB in ISL next season? Who has impressed Antonio Lopez Habas? Read to know.
Read more
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Sunrisers Hyderabad to donate Rs 10 crore

Press Trust of India -
The Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday decided to donate Rs 10 crore towards the nation's fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic,...
Read more
Football

Arch rivals Mohun Bagan, East Bengal to be part of FIFA’s #BeActive campaign

Team Bridge -
Among the other clubs selected for the campaign are Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester United, River Plate, Olympique de Marseille.
Read more
Football

I-League 2019-20: Chennai City’s Singaporean coach Nawas stuck in India

Press Trust of India -
Chennai City Football Club's Singaporean coach Akbar Nawas is stuck in India owing to the lockdown but instead of fretting over the situation, he...
Read more
ESports

Skyesports Charity Tournament to raise funds for the people affected by COVID-19

Team Bridge -
Earlier last week, Sky Esports started an awareness campaign for the Pandemic COVID - 19 by using some of its esports players, influencers and cosplayers with a moto "Stay home, Stay safe, Play Games. "
Read more
129,120FansLike
11,531FollowersFollow
6,985FollowersFollow

Stories You May Like

Football: India officially submits bids to host AFC Asian Cup

AFC Asian Cup 2027
Press Trust of India -
India has submitted its bid documents for hosting the AFC Asian Cup in 2027, a top official of the national federation confirmed on Sunday. If India wins the bid, it will be the first time the country will host the continental showpiece event. "We have...
Read more
To Go


The Bridge is the ONLY digital media house extensively covering the unheard aspects of Indian Sports through textual and visual storytelling. We are here to bring about a change in the sports ecosystem and most importantly, a change in you.

© The Bridge | All rights reserved. T&C|Privacy Policy

Follow Us
MORE STORIES
Carlos Pena

ISL 2019-20: Enjoyed last two years in FC Goa says Carlos...