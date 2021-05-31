Irfan Pathan and wife Sana Baig trolled on social media for posting a photo — Know Why?

Recently, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan had to face the wrath of trolls after a family photograph was posted on his son Imran Pathan's social media account. The photograph shows Irfan Pathan carrying his son on his shoulder and his wife Safa Baig standing beside them.

Reactions that were drawn

Irfan later clarified on social media that it was Safa's choice to blur her face. Safa has lashed out at trolls saying the ex-cricketer had nothing to do with the picture. She went on to say that it bothers her that, Pathan is being trolled on social media for being 'oppressive'.



"I had created an Instagram account for Imran (Irfan Pathan and Safa Baig's son) and I post stuff there so that he can look back at some lovely memories once he grows up. I handle this account and for this particular photograph, I had blurred my face out of choice. It was completely my decision and Irfan had absolutely nothing to do with it," said Safa Baig in an interview with The Times of India.



She went on to share a story. She said, "When I moved to India after marriage, I had to visit the passport office to change the details and apply for a new passport. I told the lady at the counter that I wanted to retain my maiden name but still, she asked Irfan thrice, 'Sir, is it fine with you if she doesn't use your surname?' He told her, 'If she is ok with it, what problems can I have? She has the right to choose what she wants.'"



"Be it dressing up or choosing not to show one's face, everyone has the right to make a choice and cyberbullying is just unacceptable," she added.



