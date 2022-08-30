Ultimate Kho Kho: Which teams will play in playoffs?

Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas and the Chennai Quick Guns have sealed their spot in the playoffs of the inaugural edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho League.

Though four league stage matches still remain to be played, we already know the top four teams of the season, thanks to a below par outing by the Mumbai Khiladis and Rajasthan Warriors. While the Khiladis have managed just managed 3 wins out of 9 matches so far this season to be knocked out of the tournament, the Warriors have had it worse with 8 losses in as many matches.

Odisha Juggernauts rule the roost currently in the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho, raking up 7 wins out of 8 matches. The Gujarat Giants follow them closely with 6 wins out of 9. Though they have been a bit inconsistent, the Telugu Yoddhas and the Chennai Quick Guns have also made it through to the playoffs with 5 wins out of 9.

While the Giants, Yoddhas and Quick Guns only have a match to play before the playoffs, the Juggernauts have two games in hand.

What will be the playoff structure?

The playoff structure of the Ultimate Kho Kho League is pretty simple. The top two teams after the league stages will play the Qualifier 1, while the third and fourth placed teams will play the Eliminator. The winner of Eliminator and the loser of Qualifier 1 will then face off in Qualifier 2 to earn a place in the final.

As things stand, Odisha Juggernauts will end the league stage at the top of the points table, followed by the Gujarat Giants. This means that these two teams will play the Qualifier 1 on 2nd September after the Telugu Yoddhas and the Chennai Quick Guns play the eliminator earlier the same day.

The winner of the clash between the Juggernauts and Giants will move directly into the final, while the loser will have to fight out a battle against the winner of the match between Yoddhas and the Quick Guns.