Ultimate Kho Kho: All you need to know — Preview, Teams, Format, Schedule, Where to Watch, Live Streaming

The inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho will kickstart in Pune on 14th August 2022. The franchise based league will see a total of 6 teams fighting it out for the title.

Here is everything you need to know about the inaugural season of Ultimate Kho Kho.

Which are the teams in Ultimate Kho Kho?

Mumbai Khiladis Chennai Quick Guns Telugu Yoddhas Gujarat Giants Odisha Juggernauts Rajasthan Warriors

What are the squads of Ultimate Kho Kho?

Mumbai Khiladis

Category A: Kurpe Milind Rajendra, Rohan Bapuso Kore, Visag S.



Category B: Shreejesh S, Vijay Gajanan Hajare, Faizankha Sherkha Pathan, Abhishek Pathrode. Category C: Gajanan Maruti Shengal, Durvesh Vikas Salunke, Rajesh Kumar, Rohit Verma, Avik Singha, Sourabh Nathaji Ahir, Sribin Kp, Gaurav Kandpal, Abishek. M. S, Bichu S. S, Rajat Malik. Category D: Rahul Bharat Sawant, Harish Mohmmad, Devendra Dagur, Gaurav, Srijin J, Ummer Ahmad Rathar. Chennai Quick Guns Category A: Mahesh Madhukar Shinde, Rajvardhan Patil, M Vignesh. Category B: Ramji Harishchandra Kashyap, Patta Narsayya, S. Santhru, Sibin. M. Category C: Amit Vasant Patil, Manoj Bharat Patil, Daasari Jeevith Rao, V Kabilan, Madan, P. Jai Prasath, Pandugu Anand Kumar, Buchannagari Raju, Vijay Vegad Jagdishbhai, Sachin Gaur. Category D: Prasad Vijay Patil, Pritam Ankush Chougule, Balvir Singh, Katla Ram Mohan, Venugopala S, Neelakantam, Suresh, Jaswant Singh, Vignesh M. Telugu Yoddhas

Category A: Pratik Waikar, Rohan Shingade, Sudarshan, Arun SA. Category B: Arun Ashok Gunki, Deepak Vitthal Madhav, Avdhut Bharat Patil, Prajwal K H. Category C: Adarsh Dattatray Mohite, Prasad Vaibhav Radye, Subramani V, Anukul Sarkar, Gavara Venkatesh, Thokchom Sadananda Meitei, P Hemachandran, Dhruv. Category D: Sachin Bhargo, Dhanush K C, Aditya Das, Sinam Rokeson Singh, Pittu Bala Sambi Reddy, Bojjam Ranjith. Odisha Juggernauts Category A: Gowtham MK, Dilip Khandavi, Vishal, Jagannatha Murmu. Category B: Aditya Sunil Kudale, Nilesh Ananda Jadhav, Suraj Shital Lande. Category C: Dipesh Vijay More, Subhasis Santra, Mahesha.p, Avinash Shivaji Desai, Lipun Mukhi, Dinesh Naik S, Arjun Singh, Suresh Kumar, Thugana Vinod Kumar, Shiv Kumar Sen. Category D: Milind Dilip Chavarekar, Manoj Narayan Ghotekar, Darshanapu Sathish, Gurjinder Singh, Swayam Satyaprakash Parija, Mukesh Prajapat. Rajasthan Warriors Category A: Abhijit Patil, Dilrajsing Sengar, Sushant Dattatray. Category B: Akshay Prashant Ganpule, Hrushikesh Vijay Murchavade, Sourabh Shivaji Adavkar, Suresh Shamrao Sawant.

Category C: Majahar Kalandar Jamadar, Mohammed Taseen, Shailesh Mahadev Sankapal, Govind Yadav, Sk. Murtaja Ali, Bharat Kumar Pradhan, Nikhil .b, Yalla Satish, Jithin B, Konjengbam Dhananjoy Singh. Category D: Sushant Sanjay Kaldhone, Atla Siva Nagi Reddy, Tapan Pal, Mahesh M, Biswajit Das, Ashwani Ranjan, Mukesh Maurya, Bhuneshwar Sahu. Gujarat Giants Category A: Ranjan Shetty, Pothireddy Sivareddy, Mareppa. Category B: Aditya Sunil Kudale, Nilesh Ananda Jadhav, Suraj Shital Lande. Category C: Abhinandan Mahadev Patil, Akshay Sandip Bhangare, Sagar Subhash Lengare, Monoj Sarkar, Dhiraj Vinod Bhave, S. Kavin Raj, Vinayak Sadashiv Pokarde, Bhat Hakmaji Govind, Chinmoy Nandi, Shubham Motiramji Jambhale, S Sarathkumar, Ajay Kumar Mandra. Category D: Aniket Bhagawan Pote, Nilesh Sarjerao Patil, Saleem Khan, Debendra Nath, Praful Raju Bhange.

What is the format of Ultimate Kho Kho? The teams will play each other in a double round in format followed by the top 4 teams qualifying for the playoffs. In the playoffs, the third and fourth placed teams will play in an eliminator while the top two teams will play in Qualifier 1. The loser of the qualifier 1 and the winner of eliminator will then fight it out for a place in the final against the winner of Qualifier 1. What is the Schedule of Ultimate Kho Kho? This is the complete schedule of Ultimate Kho Kho.





Where to Watch Ultimate Kho Kho?

Since Sony are the official broadcasters, you can catch all the LIVE action in the Sony Sports Network. LIVE Stream You can also catch all the LIVE stream all the matches on the OTT platform Sony Liv.







