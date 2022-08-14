Kho Kho
Ultimate Kho Kho LIVE: Day 1- Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas win - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 1 of Ultimate Kho Kho.
The inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho kickstarts today with a double header. A total of four teams - Mumbai Khiladis, Gujarat Giants, Chennai Quick Guns and Telugu Yoddhas will be in action on the first day.
Live Updates
- 14 Aug 2022 4:49 PM GMT
Thank you for joining in!
That's all we have from the first day of the Ultimate Kho Kho League. A dream start for the Gujarat Giants and the Telugu Yoddhas, but nothing short of a nightmare for the Mumbai Khiladis and Chennai Quick Guns.
RESULTS
Mumbai Khiladis 44-69 Gujarat Giants
Telugu Yoddhas 48-38 Chennai Quick Guns
- 14 Aug 2022 4:47 PM GMT
TELUGU YODDHAS WINSSSS!
There's that. The Yoddhas survive and the Chennai Quick Guns go down by 10 points in their first match of the Ultimate Kho Kho League.
CWG 38-48 TY
- 14 Aug 2022 4:45 PM GMT
THIRD BATCH, OUT!
The third batch of the Telugu Yoddha defence is brought down, but is it too little too late for the Chennai Quick Guns? They trail by 10 points with just 38 seconds left.
CWG 38-48 TY
- 14 Aug 2022 4:44 PM GMT
POLE DIVE, CHENNAI!
They are fighting hard are the Chennai Quick Guns. A pole dive to pocket three points.
CWG 33-48 TY
- 14 Aug 2022 4:42 PM GMT
SECOND BATCH, OUT!
A skydive and two quick running touches for the Chennai Quick Guns and they have wiped out the second batch of the Yoddha defence. Still a lot of work to do for them though with just 3 minutes left.
CWG 30-48 TY
- 14 Aug 2022 4:41 PM GMT
POWERPLAY, CHENNAI!
The Quick Guns have taken a powerplay and have 2 Wazirs on the mat. Can they take advantage and put the Yoddhas under pressure?
- 14 Aug 2022 4:39 PM GMT
FIRST BATCH, OUT!
Good work from the first batch of Telugu Yoddhas attackers, but they just about miss out on a bonus. The Chennai Quick Guns pocket six points with three running touches.
CWG 23-48 TY
- 14 Aug 2022 4:34 PM GMT
DREAM RUN, CHENNAI!
Finally, finally a dream run for the Chennai Quick Guns and it's their third batch of defenders who earn it. Two bonus points for them.
CQG 17-48 TY
- 14 Aug 2022 4:30 PM GMT
SECOND BATCH, OUT!
Nothing too fancy from the Telugu Yoddhas this time around, but they have wiped out the second batch of the Chennai Quick Guns defenders. The Yoddhas are strengthening their grip on the match with each passing second now.
CQG 15-41 TY