Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 22
silver 16
Bronze 23
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Kho Kho

Ultimate Kho Kho LIVE: Day 1- Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas win - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 1 of Ultimate Kho Kho.

Mumbai Khiladis Ultimate Kho Kho
X

Mumbai Khiladis during a practice session (MumbaiKhiladis/Twitter)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-08-14T22:20:13+05:30

The inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho kickstarts today with a double header. A total of four teams - Mumbai Khiladis, Gujarat Giants, Chennai Quick Guns and Telugu Yoddhas will be in action on the first day.

Which teams will emerge on top?

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

>Load More
Kho Kho Ultimate Kho Kho 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X