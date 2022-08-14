Ultimate Kho Kho: Gujarat Giants beat Mumbai Khiladis in inaugural match

Gujarat Giants beat Mumbai Khiladis 69-44 in the opening game of the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho which began on Sunday.

Mumbai started with the powerplay, activating two wazirs -- Durvesh Salunke and Avik Singha -- when the batch consisting Vinayak Pokarde, Akshay Bhangare and Mareppa took the field. However, within less than two minutes, they successfully managed to get all three of them out.

At the end of the first turn of the match Mumbai Khiladis were dominated with a 22-2 lead. Coming in the first batch, Rohan Kore tested the Gujarat's attack in the second turn as he defended from three minutes and two seconds. However, after that Gujarat quickly made a comeback to end the first innings at 26-24 lead.

Mumbai Khiladis recovered to regain the lead with 20 points in the first seven minutes of second innings that put them ahead at 44-30 score. In the decisive final turn, Gujarat played brilliantly to pocket massive 39 points to win the match comfortably.

In the second match of the day, Telugu Yoddhas defeated Chennai Quick Guns 48-38 to get their campaign to a winning start.

On the second day of league, Rajasthan Warriors and Odisha Juggernauts will kickstart their campaigns as they will take on Mumbai Khiladis and Chennai Quick Guns respectively. PTI ATK KHS KHS