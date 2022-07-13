Inaugural season of Ultimate Kho Kho to kick off in August

The opening season of Ultimate Kho Kho will begin on August 14 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune, where six teams will fight it out for the top honour. The tournament will culminate on September 4.

The inaugural season will be played among six teams -- Chennai Quick Guns (KLO Sports), Gujarat Giants (Adani Sportsline), Mumbai Khiladis (Badshah & Punit Balan), Odisha Juggernauts (Government of Odisha), Rajasthan Warriors (Capri Global) and Telugu Yoddhas (GMR Sports).

Promoted by Amit Burman, chairman of Dabur India, in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI), the league aims to revolutionise this indigenous sport.

"We would like to thank all our Six Team Owners and Sony Sports Network, who have shown their support and faith in our vision as Ultimate Kho Kho. Our objective has always been to transform Kho Kho and bring forth the new avatar in front of the masses of India to make our country a multisport nation," Ultimate Kho Kho CEO Tenzing Niyogi said in a statement.

A total of 34 matches will be played with two matches per day in Season 1, during the league stage. The knockout matches will be played in an exciting playoff format which will consist of qualifier and eliminator matches.

The Live broadcast will begin at 7:00 pm (IST) and continue until 10:00 pm (IST) on each match day. The revamped format of Ultimate Kho Kho promises to be an exciting and engaging game for not only the Kho Kho players but also sports enthusiasts and viewers.

India's leading sports broadcasting network, Sony Sports Network will take the LIVE nail-biting action of Ultimate Kho Kho to the living rooms of the viewers and fans as the official broadcasters for the league. Ultimate Kho Kho will be LIVE on Hindi (SonyTEN 3), English (SonyTEN 1), Tamil, and Telugu (SonyTEN 4) and be available on SonyLIV.

