Khelo India Youth Games: Quarterfinal lineups confirmed for table tennis

As action picked up on day two of the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games 2022 Madhya Pradesh (KIYG 2022 MP), the quarterfinal line-ups in table tennis (TT) were confirmed in Indore while in the capital Bhopal, the semifinal lineups in volleyball became clearer.

Indore also saw Basketball action and Gwalior some Badminton action. Boxing also began at the T.T. Nagar stadium here with as many as 35 preliminary bouts decided on the day, while Kho Kho group games also took place at the Ranital Sports Complex in Jabalpur.



Table Tennis: West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh dominate men's while Maharashtra, Haryana dominate girls quarter-final lineups



The biggest news of the day came out of the Abhay Prashal venue in Indore, where both the boys and girls quarterfinal lineups were firmed up. In the boy's singles, three from West Bengal (Praneet Bhaskar, Soumyadeep Sarkar, Ankur Bhattacharjee) and two from Uttar Pradesh (Divyansh Srivastava, Sarth Mishra) made it to the final eight.

They were joined there by Khelenndraj Yengkhom (Manipur), Jash Modi (Maharashtra) and Aadarsh Om Chetri (Delhi).

In the girls draw, there were three paddlers from Maharashtra (Pritha Vartikar, Taneesha Kotecha, Risha Mirchandani) and two from Haryana (Prithoki Chakraborti, Suhana Saini), who were joined in the final eight by Nehal Venkatasamy (Tamil Nadu), Lakshita Narang (Delhi) and finally the TOPS Development athlete Yashaswini Ghorpade (Karnataka).



The finals are slated for February 03, 2023.



Volleyball: Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Haryana boys and Tamil Nadu and West Bengal girls make it through



At the SAI Indoor Hall in the outskirts of Bhopal where the volleyball competitions are taking place, the boys from Tamil Nadu and Gujarat from Group A and Haryana from Group B made it through to the semis, notching up their second group victories on the day.

Similarly, the Tamil Nadu and West Bengal girls also made it through courtesy their second group stage wins of the competition. The volleyball medals are also to be decided on February 03, 2023.



Basketball, Badminton, Boxing and Kho Kho: Preliminary action continues



Basketball was the second sport to see action in Indore where a total of 11 group games for both Boys and Girls were played. Badminton began sports proceedings in Gwalior and total of 12 matches (seven in Boys and five in Girls) saw results in the Round of 16.



There were 35 Boxing bouts held at the T.T. Nagar stadium in Bhopal to kick-off proceedings for the sport while eight Kho Kho matches, four each for boys and girls, were held on the day, over at the Ranital Sports Complex in Jabalpur.



There were seven bouts in the Girls category where the referee had to stop the contest and a couple of walkovers while among the 17 Boys bouts, three resulted in premature finishes with the same number of walkovers being registered.

