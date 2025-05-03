Khelo India Youth Games 2025 Preview: Bihar to host mega event across 5 cities

The seventh edition of the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2025 is all set to begin from May 4 to 15, bringing together over 10,000 young athletes from across the country.

The games will be hosted by Bihar, with events taking place across Patna, Rajgir, Gaya, Bhagalpur, and Begusarai. A few competitions, including shooting, gymnastics, and track cycling, will be conducted in Delhi.

Maharashtra, the defending champions, will aim to retain their title after winning 158 medals (57 gold, 48 silver, 53 bronze) in the previous edition.

Tamil Nadu (98 medals) and Haryana (103 medals) were the other top finishers. Haryana has also won the overall title twice—in 2018 and 2021.

The opening ceremony will be held at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna and will be inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sport disciplines at KIYG 2025?

A total of 28 disciplines—including Olympic, non-Olympic, and indigenous sports like mallakhamb, yogasana, kalaripayattu, gatka, and kho kho—will be contested.

Esports has been added as a demonstration sport for the first time.

Schedule of KIYG 2025

Archery - May 4-7 - Sandy's Compound Complex, Bhagalpur

Kabaddi - May 4-7 - Indoor Hall, Rajgir Sports Complex- Hall 2, Rajgir

Volleyball - May 4-8 - Indoor Hall, Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna

Gatka - May 5-7 - Indian Institute of Management, Bodh Gaya-Open Ground -2, Gaya

Judo - May 5-8 - Gyan Bhawan, Patna

Mallakhamb - May 5-8 - Indian Institute of Management, Bodh Gaya-Open Ground-1, Gaya

Swimming - May 5-9 - Swimming Pool, Bihar Institute of Public Administration & Rural Development - Gaya

Kho Kho - May 5-9 - Bihar Institute of Public Administration & Rural Development-Open Ground, Gaya

Sepaktakraw - May 5-10 - BSAP 5 Indoor Stadium, Patna

Shooting - May 5-10 - Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, New Delhi

Football - May 5-14 - Yamuna Bhagat Stadium, Begusarai

Football - May 5-14 - IOCL Barauni, Begusarai

Track Cycling - May 6-8 - Velodrome, Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, New Delhi

Rugby - May 6-9 - Athletics Ground, Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna

Table Tennis - May 6-10 - Indoor Hall, Rajgir Sports Complex -Hall 1, Rajgir

Hockey - May 7-13 - Hockey Stadium, Rajgir Sports Complex, Rajgir

Badminton - May 10-13 - Sandy's Compound Complex, Bhagalpur

Boxing - May 10-14 - Sports Complex (Railways), Patna

Tennis - May 10-14 - IAS Bhawan, Patna

Weightlifting - May 10-14 - Indoor Hall, Rajgir Sports Complex -Hall 4, Rajgir

Gymnastics - May 10-14 - Gymnastics Hall, Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, New Delhi

Basketball - May 10-15 - Indoor Hall, Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna

Kalaripayattu - May 11-13 - Indian Institute of Management, Bodh Gaya-Open Ground-1, Gaya

Yogasana - May 11-14 - Indian Institute of Management, Bodh Gaya-Open Ground -2, Gaya

Wrestling - May 11-15 - Gyan Bhawan, Patna

Fencing - May 11-15 - Indoor Hall, Rajgir Sports Complex- Hall 2, Rajgir

Thang-Ta - May 12-14 - Bihar Institute of Public Administration & Rural Development-Open Ground, Gaya

Athletics - May 12-14 - Athletics Ground, Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna

Road Cycling - May 13-14 - Marine Drive, Patna.

Where to watch KIYG

You can watch the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 live on DD Sports and stream all the action online via the Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel.