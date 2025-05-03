Khelo India Youth Games
Khelo India Youth Games 2025 Preview: Bihar to host mega event across 5 cities
Over 10,000 participants will compete in 28 disciplines, including esports and indigenous sports.
The seventh edition of the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2025 is all set to begin from May 4 to 15, bringing together over 10,000 young athletes from across the country.
The games will be hosted by Bihar, with events taking place across Patna, Rajgir, Gaya, Bhagalpur, and Begusarai. A few competitions, including shooting, gymnastics, and track cycling, will be conducted in Delhi.
Maharashtra, the defending champions, will aim to retain their title after winning 158 medals (57 gold, 48 silver, 53 bronze) in the previous edition.
Tamil Nadu (98 medals) and Haryana (103 medals) were the other top finishers. Haryana has also won the overall title twice—in 2018 and 2021.
The opening ceremony will be held at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna and will be inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Sport disciplines at KIYG 2025?
A total of 28 disciplines—including Olympic, non-Olympic, and indigenous sports like mallakhamb, yogasana, kalaripayattu, gatka, and kho kho—will be contested.
Esports has been added as a demonstration sport for the first time.
Schedule of KIYG 2025
- Archery - May 4-7 - Sandy's Compound Complex, Bhagalpur
- Kabaddi - May 4-7 - Indoor Hall, Rajgir Sports Complex- Hall 2, Rajgir
- Volleyball - May 4-8 - Indoor Hall, Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna
- Gatka - May 5-7 - Indian Institute of Management, Bodh Gaya-Open Ground -2, Gaya
- Judo - May 5-8 - Gyan Bhawan, Patna
- Mallakhamb - May 5-8 - Indian Institute of Management, Bodh Gaya-Open Ground-1, Gaya
- Swimming - May 5-9 - Swimming Pool, Bihar Institute of Public Administration & Rural Development - Gaya
- Kho Kho - May 5-9 - Bihar Institute of Public Administration & Rural Development-Open Ground, Gaya
- Sepaktakraw - May 5-10 - BSAP 5 Indoor Stadium, Patna
- Shooting - May 5-10 - Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, New Delhi
- Football - May 5-14 - Yamuna Bhagat Stadium, Begusarai
- Football - May 5-14 - IOCL Barauni, Begusarai
- Track Cycling - May 6-8 - Velodrome, Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, New Delhi
- Rugby - May 6-9 - Athletics Ground, Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna
- Table Tennis - May 6-10 - Indoor Hall, Rajgir Sports Complex -Hall 1, Rajgir
- Hockey - May 7-13 - Hockey Stadium, Rajgir Sports Complex, Rajgir
- Badminton - May 10-13 - Sandy's Compound Complex, Bhagalpur
- Boxing - May 10-14 - Sports Complex (Railways), Patna
- Tennis - May 10-14 - IAS Bhawan, Patna
- Weightlifting - May 10-14 - Indoor Hall, Rajgir Sports Complex -Hall 4, Rajgir
- Gymnastics - May 10-14 - Gymnastics Hall, Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, New Delhi
- Basketball - May 10-15 - Indoor Hall, Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna
- Kalaripayattu - May 11-13 - Indian Institute of Management, Bodh Gaya-Open Ground-1, Gaya
- Yogasana - May 11-14 - Indian Institute of Management, Bodh Gaya-Open Ground -2, Gaya
- Wrestling - May 11-15 - Gyan Bhawan, Patna
- Fencing - May 11-15 - Indoor Hall, Rajgir Sports Complex- Hall 2, Rajgir
- Thang-Ta - May 12-14 - Bihar Institute of Public Administration & Rural Development-Open Ground, Gaya
- Athletics - May 12-14 - Athletics Ground, Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna
- Road Cycling - May 13-14 - Marine Drive, Patna.
Where to watch KIYG
You can watch the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 live on DD Sports and stream all the action online via the Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel.