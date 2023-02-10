Khelo India Winter Games begin in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday declared the third edition of the Khelo India Winter Games open in Gulmarg. He also launched 40 Khelo India centres and announced that a Centre of Excellence for winter sports would come up in the valley soon.

Promising more such initiatives to build the sports ecosystem of J&K, Shri Thakur added, "The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will keep helping Jammu and Kashmir financially, providing the best of coaches, etc. I am also happy to let you know that a Centre of Excellence for Winter Sports will be opening here soon."

प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी ने देश में खेलों को जिस ऊंचाई पर ले जाने का काम किया है, उसका उदाहरण यह है MP में खेलो इंडिया यूथ गेम्स का पाचंवा एडिशन हो रहा है, 2 महीने बाद खेलो इंडिया यूनिवर्सिटी गेम्स UP में है, और J&K के गुलमर्ग में 3rd खेलो इंडिया विंटर गेम्स हो रहे है। pic.twitter.com/196xV9eAgF — Office of Mr. Anurag Thakur (@Anurag_Office) February 10, 2023

"While the opening ceremony had it all, I found the biggest of applause came from the attendees when we announced the launch of 40 Khelo India Centres here across Jammu and Kashmir," mentioned Shri Thakur. "The message is given out by the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of 'Kheloge, toh khiloge' has been upheld in the best possible way by J&K and the contribution the region has made in the last 3 years have been commendable.



Over 1500 athletes from 29 states and Union Territories are competing in 11 sports disciplines in the ongoing Winter Games that will go on till Tuesday.

