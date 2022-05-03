WATCH: Union Minister Amit Shah felicitates Indian hockey team for their historic show at Tokyo Olympics

The Khelo India University Games 2021 drew to a close today with a glittering closing ceremony in Bengaluru earlier today. Hosts Jain University were crowned the champions of the event with a total of 32 medals, including a whopping 20 gold medals.

Gracing the closing ceremony of the Khelo India University Games with his presence was the Indian Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Amit Shah. The 57-year-old thanked and appreciated all the 3900 participants and encouraged them to continue the path of sports in his address.

The Minister further felicitated both the Indian men's and women's hockey team for their historic show at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian men's hockey team had clinched the bronze medal in Tokyo - the country's first medal since they were crowned champions in the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

Hon'ble Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation Shri @AmitShah felicitates Indian Men's Hockey team 🇮🇳 at the #KIUG2021 closing ceremony for showcasing an outstanding performance & winning Bronze 🥉 at #Tokyo2020 Olympics 👏👏@TheHockeyIndia @manpreetpawar07 @16Sreejesh pic.twitter.com/X9nGFZIWfU — Khelo India (@kheloindia) May 3, 2022

The Indian women's team, on the other hand, had created history by qualifying for the Olympic semifinal for the first time in history.



