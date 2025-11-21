Khelo India University Games Rajasthan 2025: Fifth edition's schedule

Guided by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision to expand opportunities for youth in sports, the Khelo India University Games were launched in 2020 to give university students a national platform.

Into its fifth edition, the Games are helping athletes rise and represent India on the national and international levels. The upcoming edition will feature competitions in 24 sports, with Kho-Kho included as a demonstration sport, and will see the participation of around 5,000 athletes.

Seven cities to host

The Government of Rajasthan and the Rajasthan State Sports Council, in association with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) today revealed the schedule for the upcoming Games which will be hosted across seven cities of the state.

The capital city of Jaipur will host a total of 11 sports, with Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Hockey, Swimming, Tennis, Football, Archery, Shooting, Mallakhamb and Cycling taking place in the city. While Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Hockey, Swimming, Tennis and Cycling will be held at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Mallakhamb will be hosted at University of Rajasthan, Football at Poornima University, and Archery and Shooting at the Jagatpura Shooting Range.

The city of Ajmer will host Rugby from 26th to 28th November 2025 at the Patel Stadium, along with Kho-Kho as a demonstration sport from 1st to 3rd December 2025.

Udaipur will host Judo from 25th to 28th November at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indoor Multipurpose Hall, Beach Volleyball from 28th November to 1st December at the Mahakaleshwar Temple, and Canoeing & Kayaking from 2nd to 4th December at the Fateh Sagar Lake.

Bikaner is set to host Kabaddi from 1st to 5th December, and Weightlifting from 25th to 29th November at the Indoor Hall, Maharaja Ganga Singh University.

Jodhpur will host Yogasana from 25th to 27th November and Table Tennis from 30th November to 3rd December at the Indoor Hall, Chainpoora Stadium.

Kota is set to host Fencing from 25th to 28th November and Volleyball from 1st to 4th December at the Raghurai Endo Sports Complex.

Bharatpur will host Wrestling from 25th to 28th November, and Boxing from 1st to 5th December 2025 at the Lohagarh Stadium.

Full schedule

Here's the schedule for the 5th Khelo India University Games Rajasthan 2025:



